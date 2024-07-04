New Albany homesites 'light on' to address need

Fifty-five new affordable homesites will be released in Albany - including seven social housing lots - under next-stage developments announced this week.
But local real estate specialists, at the coalface of the housing crisis, say they will do little to increase the options in the Great Southern's main city, given the overwhelming demand from potential homebuyers wanting to move there.
To help address WA's chronic housing shortfall, the State Government's development agency, DevelopWA, this week released 36 homesites in stage 3 of Clydesdale Park, including five social housing lots.
The entry-level lots are priced from $125,000 and range in size from 368 square metres up to 563m2, and would be suitable for first home buyers, families and individuals, Housing Minister John Carey said.
In addition, stage 8B of the Oyster Harbour development will be released in the coming months, with construction underway on 19 homesites, including two social housing lots.
The Oyster Harbour stage release will increase land supply and generate local employment opportunities through the engagement of a local contractor, Nigel Palmer Earthmoving, Mr Cary said.
"Increasing the availability of social housing lots in the Great Southern region will provide positive outcomes for our community members requiring housing assistance and contribute to the reduction of homelessness,'' Mr Cary said.
"By investing in innovative built-form projects we are responding to the evolving preferences of buyers and ensuring a diverse range of housing options in Albany."
The Great Southern is one of WA's fastest-growing regions, with unprecedented demand for suburban homes in Albany, plus small farms and rural lifestyle blocks close by.
Such is the red hot demand, local agents run a silent list of homes for sale, as properties are often under offer before they can be advertised on the open market.
Nutrien Harcourts WA real estate specialist Joe Galantino said although welcome, the new release Albany homesites was light on in terms of the city's need and demand.
"There are still way too many people falling outside the 'tick the box' solution the government is offering,'' Mr Galantino said.
"The hurdles and timeframes for planning and approval are leaving some people to manage in a difficult space and deterring investment from developers into the Great Southern region."
Mr Galantino said he was concerned by the lack of services provided to assist first-home buyers or people seeking social housing.
"I would love to see the government's five, 10 and 15-year plans for addressing housing needs, not only in Albany, but other towns within the Great Southern region,'' he said.
"We receive lots of enquiry from people wanting to relocate to the region, but they can't, as the housing options are not there."
Real Estate Institute of WA data shows the median sales price in Albany is $749,000, having increased by about 7pc annually over the past five years, and sits at $811,000 for a three-bedroom home.
The median weekly rental rate is $497 per week, at $580/week for a three-bedroom home.
The median price for a medium-sized vacant block is $300,000.
In the past two weeks, each property advertised in Albany has received about 183 views, compared to 72 views for properties elsewhere in the Great Southern.
Farmland options around Albany are also limited, with Rural Bank's 2024 Farmland Values report showing nine properties have so far changed hands in the immediate area this year, compared to 20 farmland sales in 2023.
Farmland in Albany has a median price of $16,961 per hectare and has risen 23.1 per cent over the past five years.
Mr Cary said six architecturally designed dual-key access townhouses, named Duettes, at Albany's Middleton Beach, were also released late last year.
The homes were an innovative new product for the Great Southern and were sold within two months, demonstrating the demand for medium-density living in the region.
The State Government this week also invited builders and developers to lodge expressions of interest to supply additional social housing throughout WA.
However, it pushes out the timeline for completion, given the full 12 months before the submission period closes.
The initiative invites private industry to help deliver liveable and sustainable apartment and grouped dwelling residential developments of up to 30 homes for social housing in Perth and regional WA.
Mr Cary said submissions with development approval and a builder ready to go, and that demonstrate value-for-money, innovation and sustainable development options will be highly regarded.
The initiative is supported by the $843 million increase in funding provided by the 2024-25
State Budget, which will increase the total number of new social homes funded in this term of government to almost 5000.
Of these, more than 2200 have already been delivered, while more than 1500 homes have been refurbished, significantly extending their useful life.
The government also announced changes to local government decision-making for single houses and simple residential projects, which Mr Cary said would make it easier for Western Australians to build or extend their own homes.
New homes, alterations to existing homes and additions such as a patio, carport or fence can no longer be referred to a council's elected members for a determination, except where it is heritage listed or in a heritage area.
"This streamlined process will save Western Australians time and money, with referral to full council often adding up to two months onto the process and in some instances resulting in expensive appeals to the State Administrative Tribunal,'' Mr Cary said.
"While many local governments delegate the majority of decision-making to their chief executive officer or planning staff, this reform ensures consistency across the board.''
