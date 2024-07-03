Farm Weekly
KPCA condemns bill to end live sheep exports

Updated July 3 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 12:30pm
Chief executive officer of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association, Bron Christensen.
The Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association remains steadfast in its support of the 'Keep the Sheep' campaign and has condemned the passing of the bill to end the live sheep export industry.

