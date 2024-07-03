KPCA condemns bill to end live sheep exports

The Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association remains steadfast in its support of the 'Keep the Sheep' campaign and has condemned the passing of the bill to end the live sheep export industry.
KPCA chief executive officer Bron Christensen believes the casual dismissal of concerns voiced by the more than 50,000 signatures on the 'Keep the Sheep' petition, the more than 13,000 submissions received as part of the House of Representatives inquiry, and recent communications by all agricultural advocacy groups and individual pastoralists with their local members, is both disappointing and concerning.
"We have not been able to find another situation where a government has wilfully decimated an entire industry to appease activists, despite evidence of best practice and economic importance," she said.
"This does not bode well for any industry, agricultural or otherwise, that may have a target on its back from some minor extremist movement that has votes for sale."
The KPCA notes that the Parliament of Australia website advises that a bill can take months or even years for a bill to pass through Parliament.
"The rushed nature of this bill highlights the government's determination to focus on appeasing extremist groups and the vocal minority with a focus on votes rather than considered and respectful consultation with the industry sector affected," Ms Christensen said.
"The KPCA has written to every Western Australian Labor Senator and all Independent Senators asking them, prior to voting, to become more informed about the industry, providing links to contacts and resources at the Livestock Collective, to hear and see first-hand the high levels of animal welfare across all aspects of the industry, but to no avail."
The KCPA encourages all pastoralists to support the Keep the Sheep movement in their continued efforts to retain this vital industry.
