Sheep producers take it to the streets

The Keep the Sheep rally is taking to the streets here in WA from tomorrow, July 4.
This is on the back of the Federal government's controversial legislation to ban Australia's live sheep by sea export trade passing in the Senate late on Monday night, with the support of the Greens and crossbenchers.
In a social media post today Benno Sutherland from Keep the Sheep has advised they will be assembling in the Coles shopping centre carpark in Swan View on Thursday from 1pm.
He said they would be "pounding the pavement, letter box dropping and showing this government that we are deadly serious about overturning this legislation".
"Come on down and let's show this government that we mean business," Mr Sutherland said.
"Keep signing up (https://www.keepthesheep.com.au/ ) keep donating the money and help us keep the sheep."
The lobby group has vowed to campaign from this week in the Federal Labor held seats of Tangney and Hasluck, getting their message across in the lead up to next year's Federal election.
In Federal Parliament yesterday, Federal MP for Durack, Melissa Price, had a message for her WA constituents.
"We know it has been a tough week but what I want to do is recommit to my Durack community that my coalition colleagues and I we are committed more than ever to reinstating the trade and we will always have your back."
