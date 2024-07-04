Farm Weekly
Nutrien reaches FPA port tenancy deal

July 4 2024 - 10:00am
Damage to the Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty from earlier this year.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has reached an agreement with the Fremantle Port Authority (FPA) for continued tenancy at Kwinana Bulk Jetty, allowing for the discontinuance of any further court proceedings.

