Nutrien reaches FPA port tenancy deal

Nutrien Ag Solutions has reached an agreement with the Fremantle Port Authority (FPA) for continued tenancy at Kwinana Bulk Jetty, allowing for the discontinuance of any further court proceedings.
In April, the Supreme Court of Western Australia restrained the FPA from terminating Nutrien's tenancy at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty, following an industrial fire at the site earlier this year.
The continuation of that position was to be the subject of further court hearings.
However, the agreement reached by Nutrien and the FPA means that proceeding is no longer necessary.
The new agreement will see Nutrien continue its tenancy at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty and secure the needs for farmers across Western Australia.
Nutrien region director - west, Andrew Duperouzel, said they would continue to work with all relevant parties to minimise any impact to their customers.
"This development gives a welcome level of certainty as we work with farmers to plan for their future fertiliser needs," Mr Duperouzel said.
"Nutrien is strongly committed to fertiliser in WA and we're continuing to invest in our assets, people and expertise."
Mr Duperouzel is encouraging farmers across WA to have early conversations with their agronomist or farm adviser about their input needs.
"We know that markets can be volatile, and uncontrollable events, global markets and port congestion can put further pressure on the supply chain," he said.
"It's important we understand your needs for the season ahead so we can plan and do everything we can to alleviate any disruptions or impacts across the broader supply chain."
