AFGRI Equipment celebrates excellence

AFGRI Equipment's prestigious 2024 Awards Night, held at the WA Museum Boola Bardip, was a celebration of outstanding achievement and significant milestones within the agricultural machinery sector.
The evening commenced with a sense of wonder and exploration as guests immersed themselves in the lunar-themed exhibit 'To The Moon,' before dining beneath the majestic presence of the 24-metre-long blue whale in Hackett Hall, setting the stage for a memorable night of recognition and appreciation.
Attendees were treated to lively entertainment by the Baker Boy Band, adding to the festive atmosphere.
AFGRI Equipment recognised exemplary individuals and branches for their exceptional contributions.
AFGRI Equipment, chief executive officer Wessel Oosthuizen, congratulated the winners, acknowledging their dedication, talent and unwavering commitment.
"Your achievements set a high standard for excellence within our industry, and we are immensely proud of your accomplishments," Mr Oosthuizen said.
The evening also marked significant milestones for AFGRI Equipment, celebrating 20 years of operations in Western Australia.
Mr Oosthuizen highlighted AFGRI South Africa's centennial celebration last year and AFGRI's longstanding partnership as a John Deere dealer since 1963, spanning over six decades.
"We are proud of our strong relationship with John Deere, which enables us to continuously innovate, be at the forefront of technology, and deliver exceptional customer service," he said.
"We are continuing to expand and invest in projects throughout the State to enhance our customer experience and offerings.
"Tonight's celebration not only honors our past achievements but also symbolises our commitment to growth, innovation, and service excellence as we look ahead to a future filled with endless possibilities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.