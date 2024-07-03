A focus on current and future challenges

There is no beating around the bush - WA's sheep industry has been in the middle of the "perfect storm" given the combination of season, prices and future market changes.
And there was plenty said about what was being done to weather this storm and future-proof sheep production at the WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) Livestock Matters forum in Kojonup last week.
The forum kicked off with a mental health run at Kojonup football oval in support of Ben Pettingill, who lost his eyesight at 16-years-old - literally overnight to a rare genetic syndrome.
His best mate, Mike Rolls lost both of his legs aged 18, after contracting meningococcal septicemia.
Mr Pettingill is midway through his year-long campaign to run 3249 kilometres - one kilometre for every life lost to suicide in 2022.
Almost 100 people, including Kojonup locals, braved the cold last Tuesday morning, rallying together to run as many laps of the oval that they could in support of Mr Pettingill's cause.
Following on from the run, more than 150 sheep producers, researchers and industry representatives flocked to Lynley Anderson's property for the Livestock Matters event, to share advice and hear from others working through the tough times.
WALRC chairwoman Dr Bronwyn Clarke said the forum did not provide solutions, but was instead an opportunity for discussion and to share advice.
"Today is not political, it is practical and may be philosophical," Dr Clarke said.
"What tips and tricks do you have for your neighbours - and what questions do you have for researchers, consultants and funding bodies?"
For many attending the feeling of solidarity and opportunity to come together was a highlight of the event, as were personal stories told by other farmers and Mr Rolls and Mr Pettingill, who were final speakers on the day.
