"My livestock really matter to me"

Lynley Anderson is a third-generation sheep breeder at Kojonup, having taken over management of the family farm in 2004.
The Andersons have three enterprises for diversification, flexibility and risk management, and four income streams - grain, wool, meat, rams and also semen from the Poll Merino stud.
Their mix is 50:50 sheep and crop, with 1000 hectares to canola, barley, wheat, oat and lupins.
Profitability for the five years up to 2022, was four times higher in sheep compared to the crop enterprise.
Ms Anderson's business had evolved over the past 15 years, with technology, experience and research and now - as the industry changes - she will too.
"I have been left feeling scarred by the past 18 months of sheep prices, not being able to sell sheep, consequently being overstocked in a dry year, buying expensive feed, worrying about water and having to make tough decisions while future income and markets were so uncertain," Ms Anderson said.
"I kept enough feed on hand to get through until the late break, but not enough to feed an extra 20 per cent through that period.
"For me the biggest problem was the carryover of Merino wether lambs."
Ms Anderson plans on riding the tough times out and sticking with sheep, labelling them an integral part of her farming system.
She said the key was to make flexible plans and adjustments, which provided options when there are many variables that could not be controlled, for example weather and markets.
As part of her presentation, Ms Anderson provided a rundown on her business including what she does now and what she plans on doing moving forward.
This included her experience in mating ewe lambs since 2020.
Ms Anderson mates ewe lambs at just seven months of age, so it fits in with the existing management calendar.
"To summarise our ewe lamb mating experience - it is definitely possible to get reasonable conception and normal sized lambs from mating ewe lambs at seven months.
"The question is, how to do it reliably?"
Ms Anderson said fast early growth genetics and heavier weights at weaning helped, adding that ewe lambs required more feed to keep not only themselves growing, but also their lamb.
In her experience, all ewe lambs mated - even those scanned dry - grow half a kilogram more wool, and go on to have a higher conception at the following mating at hogget age.
She said her five-year data showed ewe lambs, which scanned in as single and twins, bred 1.4 and 2.2 more lambs over their lifetime respectively.
"Ewe lambs are great mums and we find they easily regain condition in time for the next joining as hoggets," Ms Anderson said.
"But mating in this environment is high risk because of the extra feed required in the dry period.
"It is obviously more expensive than green feed.
"And again, you lose your exit strategy because there's less dry sheep to sell."
Ms Anderson found that teasing and flushing did not appear to increase conception in the flock.
However, said she would next try double teasing, as the first ovulation can be unreliable.
The Andersons decided not to mate ewe lambs this year to cut costs and reduce stock.
"I think mating ewes is probably better suited to a longer growing season and with cheap feed and high lamb prices," Ms Anderson said.
"Mating ewe lambs is a quick way to increase the number of lambs on the ground by more than 20pc a year, without increasing ewe numbers, worthwhile even with a 50pc conception.
"It is also a rapid way to build up sheep numbers without biosecurity issues of buying new ewes.
"For me it is like planting a summer crop - it is another tool in the tool box that you can bring out and use when the time is right."
Ms Anderson has put in place a number of management strategies to cope with changes in the sheep industry.
Lambing will be down 20pc this year, with less adults and no ewe lambs mated - next year she expects to be back up again.
"There will still be demand for Merino ewes for self-replacing flocks, as well as prime lamb systems," Ms Anderson said.
"It is the wether lambs that will be harder to move."
Reduced income has forced the Andersons to make drastic cuts to expenditure, acknowledging the flow-on effect to local ag suppliers, fencing contractors, livestock agencies and other businesses.
They have been doing more work themselves, which would normally be contracted, including crutching, marking, classing, roustabouting and fencing - and have been working with a neighbour on some jobs.
Loan repayments have been deferred, pasture, fertiliser and lime have been cut, tree planting, farm improvements and upgrades are on hold.
Separately Ms Anderson said the scanning results from a four-week joining this year, without flushing, gave her the confidence to try for a three-week mating for at least part of the flock next year.
"Joining one week earlier and with a shorter joining, we will finish lambing two weeks earlier," she said.
"This should help reduce the tail of lambs and enable weaning earlier before the green feed cuts out."
The Andersons most profitable business model is that wether lambs leave the farm in November, however there is expected to be carryover again this year.
As such, Ms Anderson is considering altering their feedlot set-up to one with troughs rather than lick feeders.
This year, she had more dry dams than ever before, which disrupted grazing opportunities and created more work.
The only groundwater at the Anderson property is saline, so there are plans to invest in a desalinator and extend the pipe network to shore up water supplies.
Ms Anderson said she could see the gap in the market was the growers who previously purchased wether lambs to utilise stubbles, and were now wary of buying in case they had difficulty selling them when they needed to.
"I would like to develop strong relationships with buyers of my store Merino wethers, whether they are growers, backgrounders or feedlotters," she said.
"But I realise for them to give me assurance of repeat buying every year they need a similar commitment from further down the supply chain.
"Profit sharing is an option, or forward pricing from processors many months in advance which could filter down to the feedlotters and the backgrounders and set a forward price for growers like me.
"Then everyone in the supply chain would have a bit more certainty."
