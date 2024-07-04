Farm Weekly
Home/News

"My livestock really matter to me"

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
July 4 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike Rolls (left), Anderson Poll Merino stud co-principal Lynley Anderson, WALRC chair Bronwyn Clarke and Ben Pettingill.
Mike Rolls (left), Anderson Poll Merino stud co-principal Lynley Anderson, WALRC chair Bronwyn Clarke and Ben Pettingill.

Lynley Anderson is a third-generation sheep breeder at Kojonup, having taken over management of the family farm in 2004.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.