MLA talks sheep prices - how did we get here?

With roots tracing back to Kojonup, the WA Livestock Research Council's Livestock Matters forum was a homecoming for MLA market information manager Steve Bignell.
Mr Bignell explained why a rapid increase in sheep numbers led to an apparent WA-specific pricing plummet, saying there was no single silver bullet driving the price.
He acknowledged the past 18 months had been tough on WA's sheep industry, but how did it get there?
Six main factors played a part in what is being experienced now and what was recently being experienced including:
Mr Bignell said this happened in a very big way in 2023.
"All of those factors came together to give us the prices that we dealt with last year," he said.
"Heavy lambs fell by 37pc in October and then for mutton 75pc.
"So how did we get here and what can we do moving forward?"
In 2023, Australia had the highest flock in 15 years.
To put this into perspective, Mr Bignell said an extra 15 million sheep entered the system in three years, which is a growth of 24pc.
He said the increase in supply pushed prices down, with weather playing a part in how industry got there.
The Southern Oscillation Index, or SOI, gives an indication of the development and intensity of El Nino or La Nina events in the Pacific Ocean.
A positive SOI indicates there are going to be wet conditions in Australia.
"We observed a positive SOI from 2020 right through to the start of 2023, that was unseen in recent memory," Mr Bignell said.
"That's what drove four good consecutive years, drove supply to such a high level and prompted the rebuild quicker than WA originally expected."
In 2023, Australia also slaughtered 25 million lambs, which is 9pc or 2m more than the previous record of 22.9m in 2016.
Mr Bignell said the national slaughter levels were on track to reach higher than that again this year, with 27m head.
"Last year when we slaughtered 25m lambs, we had a combined capacity nationally of 35m," he said.
"That is only the second time we have hit 35m, the last being in 2000."
Mr Bignell said, "when processors get stretched or capacity is tight they have to make a decision, are they going to process lamb or mutton?"
"They are going to do what is more profitable for them, but capacity isn't endless, so we are dealing with capacity constraints," he said.
Mr Bignell said the good thing was the processing sector believed it could process the extra numbers farmers produced.
In the next part, he said what happened in the pricing space over the past 18 months was production.
Lamb production increased rapidly last year - up 12pc on the previous record year 2022, with 599,461 tonnes being processed.
This was an extra 65,0000t processed compared to the previous year, driven by not only an increase in slaughter, but also carcase weight.
"Australia is the biggest exporter of lamb in a large way," Mr Bignell said.
"When Australia produces more lamb meat, we have to find a home for it, which puts a lot of pressure on the global market space.
"We love lamb here, but globally it is considered a niche protein."
Mr Bignell said the extra 65,000t processed last year was upwards of two months of Australia's lamb exports, the whole amount of lamb sent to China in 2022 or the entire Middle Eastern market.
He said there were a few other factors which hit prices last year, for example the supply of mutton.
Mutton supply last year reached the second highest level in a decade, just behind 2019.
In the back end of 2022, prices were sitting at around $4.50/kg and producers started making decisions as to whether they would invest in joining those ewes or not.
"Producers joined those ewes and they had to be held onto until those lambs dropped in 2023," Mr Bignell said.
"This increased throughput and created a perfect storm for pricing."
When the Bureau of Meteorology called the El Nino in 2023, while it was just an alert and conditions were still good, people were concerned.
It was then declared in September, which was the bottom of the market.
Mr Bignell said the forecast, as well as the actual weather conditions, had affected the market.
"It was dry right across Australia," he said.
"NSW has about 40pc of the national flock, when they were dry, they were concerned and were offloading any surplus culls or ewes - that really drove the price."
Mr Bignell took a look at the significant number of lambs held back in 2022, which entered the supply chain in 2023.
He said people held back lambs, which put pressure on processing capacity, for most of the start of 2023 - and is still being felt this year.
"The main reason people were holding lambs back was the weather, but also people thought prices would go up," Mr Bignell said.
"In this time a large number of really good quality lambs ended up being classified as mutton because they were held back."
Then what happened?
In October 2023, prices crashed, as a result of the six combined factors.
Encouragingly, Mr Bignell said mutton prices were up 250pc since October, which showed there were some greenshoots ahead.
He said mutton supply soared from 5m to 10m last year - up a whopping 50pc.
This is not too dissimilar from about a decade ago, when supply increased by 59pc and prices fell by 60pc.
"We have gone through this similar supply dynamic previously and it is about having your finger on the pulse if that's going to replicate itself," Mr Bignell said.
"There were some WA specific considerations around what happened to price.
"The WA rebuild was shorter than the rest of the country.
"In 2020, the drought broke over east and we saw a large number of sheep headed across the Nullarbor.
"When WA was dry in 2023, it coincided with NSW, which had an impact because it was two large sheep producing areas going into drought at the same time."
WA was only in its second year of rebuilding, whereas the rest of the country was in its fourth year.
This influenced WA's position for selling different categories of animals, with younger animals, compared to the national flock.
Mr Bignell said while heavy lambs performed well, they also had the smallest drop.
Currently heavy lamb prices are sitting at $7.22/kg, that is compared to $5.68/kg for lighter lambs, which is what most of WA accounts for.
"When you look at it on a national basis, heavy lambs are performing at a 27pc premium to lighter lambs," he said.
"But WA has no sheep reaching 26 kilograms and getting to that heavy lamb spec.
"We are feeling the pain of the price fall more than the east coast because we have no sheep in that heavy lamb category."
Mr Bignell said sentiment also played its part on prices, and this had been quite low in WA compared to the rest of the country.
On the upside, prices have improved with heavy lambs being up 60pc, trade lambs 71pc and mutton 250pc.
Separately, Australia could take advantage of the fact there is going to be a huge deficit of protein in the United States, where the cattle herd is rebuilding after the drought.
"When they get rain they are going to rebuild and we are already starting to see that," Mr Bignell said.
"If they want to get back to where they were in 2019, at 94m, they are going to have to rebuild for a long period.
"What does that mean for us?
"That means the US is going to be importing more red meat than ever, at about 700,000t.
"Take that into perspective, Australia produces 600,000t of lamb per year."
Mr Bignell said while this was encouraging for beef, there was also an opportunity to substitute for lamb.
He said there was also an opportunity to push products in Japan and Korea, with the US importing, not exporting beef.
"There is a real opportunity for Australian red meat, both beef and lamb, in north Asia," Mr Bignell said.
"The other thing is, WA does produce lighter lambs - there is about a 2kg difference between WA live lamb weights compared to the rest of the country.
"The UK likes lambs around 17-18kg, so WA could capitalise on new markets given that preference."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.