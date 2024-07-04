Farm Weekly
Home/News

MLA talks sheep prices - how did we get here?

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
July 4 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat & Livestock market information manager Steve Bignell with Kojonup sheep breeder Lynley Anderson.
Meat & Livestock market information manager Steve Bignell with Kojonup sheep breeder Lynley Anderson.

With roots tracing back to Kojonup, the WA Livestock Research Council's Livestock Matters forum was a homecoming for MLA market information manager Steve Bignell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.