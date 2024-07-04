Farm consultant reflects on a time somewhat similar to now

Bob Hall is no stranger to the sheep industry's tough times - having worked as an agricultural consultant in Darkan since 1966.
That is almost 60 years of service and - at the ripe age of 89 - more than half his lifetime.
At the WALRC Livestock Matters forum, Mr Hall reflected on a time somewhat similar to now, when the wool reserve price scheme crashed in the early 1990s.
Before the crash, he said wheat was "very much in the doldrum", the world was saturated in it and, as such, Western Australia's Wheatbelt was in a terrible situation.
But sheep were not, in fact they were very profitable, with the benefit of a reserve price wool scheme and reasonable wool prices.
Then what happened?
"Well of course, the number of sheep increased dramatically to over 180 million head in Australia," Mr Hall said.
"People kept wethers because they produced the wool and shearing wasn't expensive in those days.
"We produced up to five million bales per year - the market was only four million, so there was 1m extra per year that went into a stockpile."
Mr Hall said the reserve price scheme created a stockpile and in order to finance it, there was a 25pc wool tax.
He labelled it absolute madness, which resulted in woolgrowers being paid to shoot their own sheep and reduce supply.
"It was a buffer price scheme that failed like such schemes in the past, tin and cocoa in particular," Mr Hall said.
"It was annihilated and the price dropped dramatically in wool, with 21 micron in the early 90s, dropping to $2.50/kg.
"The range in varying microns was $2-3/kg, previously it would've gone for between $8-12/kg.
"Sounds almost familiar at the moment doesn't it?"
So what did people do, and how did they survive the early 1990s?
According to Mr Hall, they acted and sold an extra year of wethers to deal with the adverse cashflow.
The number of sheep, mostly wethers, sent to live export doubled in a year, with six million sent into that market.
Incidentally, this was also the start of cropping in the Wheatbelt, which was at 10-15pc and is now at 40-60pc.
Mr Hall said many systems were put in place, the ultimate being the "missing cash technique".
The logic behind this was stay in the kitchen and don't leave the house because if you left the house you'd likely spend money.
"Indeed once the price of wool started to behave itself we did very well," Mr Hall said.
"And, until recently, we found that if you properly analyse sheep versus crop in the 'sheepbelt' of WA, sheep actually beat crop - it is different now.
"We survived the '90s and very few people went broke, they survived and have enjoyed sheep until recently - and I believe they will do so again."
Mr Hall circled back to the start of his presentation, reminding producers of the wheat quotas in the early '70s and low prices of the '80s.
"It is bound to happen again and crop will be in decline," he said.
"Remember that crop and sheep are synergistic and assist each other with mutual benefit."
