Agpro management consultant - is it different this time?

One of the biggest changes in farming since the 1990s is scale, and AgPro management consultant Ed Riggall said there were two words, which were the enemy to this - complex and unreliable.
"Farms have gotten massive and they are two things they can't handle," Mr Riggall said.
"They are also the two things sheep farmers have been plagued with over the past few years."
According to Mr Riggall, challenges started showing their head during COVID, with shearing, marking, crutching and dates being pushed back.
At the same time, people were forced to hold sheep in feedlots for longer, as they struggled to move them off farm.
He said these factors led to poor sentiment in the industry and had a real hit on farmers' ability to run bigger farms.
"Delays were there for a good reason - it is that combination of increased scale and less labour, including less family labour," Mr Riggall said.
"Back in the day people would have crutched their own sheep, got together marked and crutched their neighbours' sheep.
"But with cropping and the time it takes to crop now, people don't have time for that.
"They are running bigger businesses, cropping a greater portion of their farm and are doing it well.
"There are also requirements outside of the farmgate."
Mr Riggall said when the sheep prices had crashed previously, it was a learning curve to start cropping.
In the years since, he said machinery such as the Reefinator had entered the market, transforming unarable land into arable farmland and more drainage had been done in high rainfall areas.
"There are a lot of changes with the operational side of the business, financially there were a huge amount of changes as well," he said.
"And I think one of the biggest things that has happened is to do with scale as well - scale, high value farms.
"This amazing period we had before the crash and lower interest rates, all led to some pretty big borrowings and massive overheads in businesses.
"Interest rates were 18pc in 1989, but I believe our capacity to borrow is much greater now and people are doing it."
Mr Riggall said the general cost of doing business had gone crazy, with insurance, labour and margins.
This does not only affect sheep enterprises, but entire businesses, putting people under significant financial pressure.
He acknowledged how tough the past 12 months had been, with no spring, a late break and challenges in selling sheep.
"I am really proud of all the people I talk to and the efforts they have gone to manage their sheep.
"Eating that horrible sandwich, but you're getting through it and you're selling those sheep, you're feeding them - it is an incredible thing.
"Adding to that, how hot January was, and the sudden evaporation of water put another layer of sauce on.
"Animal welfare and occupational health and safety regulations onfarm are also much different now, compared to the 1990s."
Looking forward, Mr Riggall believes there is plenty of upside in the meat and wool industries.
He said genetic change over the 20 years had provided options for finishing.
Mr Riggall said people have gone to an easy care animal on mass and there was a lot of correlation with post weaning weight, which enables sheep to be fattened, as well as reproduction rates.
Separately to that, Mr Riggall said shearing delays had pretty much disappeared, with plenty of contractors available across WA.
He said producers had also been working actively on their pastures.
"Combinations of barley and vetch out in the Wheatbelt, are fantastic for getting sheep going at the start of the year, finishing wethers and even more so for delivering rockstar crop yields the following year."
To finish, Mr Riggall referred back to the start of his presentation, where he said the enemy of scale was something that is complex and unreliable.
However, there are some systems, which are the opposite.
He said a large number of clients had started joining for four, and even as few as three, weeks, and were doing it successfully.
Some were deferring pastures and others had seen opportunity in poor prices and challenges, to feedlot their sheep.
"I think what all of these things lead to is there is a lot of variability that is out of your control," Mr Riggall said.
"But if you can create a system - and the tools and the resources are there to do it - that really strengthens your position and takes those variabilities out from your business, you can handle those outside variabilities better.
"And unlike 1989, we don't have a stockpile of wool and meat infront of us - and the opportunities for prices to rise are there."
