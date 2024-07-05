Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kojonup sheep producer Emily Stretch - weathering the storm

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated July 6 2024 - 10:48am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kojonup sheep producer Emily Stretch spoke about how her family have responded to the current market challenges. Photo by Atlex Stockyards.
Kojonup sheep producer Emily Stretch spoke about how her family have responded to the current market challenges. Photo by Atlex Stockyards.

Emily Stretch labelled her family die-hard Merino wool enthusiasts who were trying to tackle the bell curve from both ends.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.