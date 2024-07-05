Kojonup sheep producer Emily Stretch - weathering the storm

Emily Stretch labelled her family die-hard Merino wool enthusiasts who were trying to tackle the bell curve from both ends.
The 30-year-old is fifth generation at her family's Wandoora property, Kojonup, where 5500 Merino ewes, of Westerdale and Anderson rams bloodlines, are run.
A large portion of the land relies on livestock to turn any profit at all.
Forty nine per cent cannot be cropped, as it is for ecosystem management and livestock grazing only, and 31pc is taken up by bluegums, creek lines and natural bush sections.
Ms Stretch said the farm's total head number was a dynamic figure responding to the ebb and flow of markets and seasons.
"We seize opportunities when wether prices are high or make strategic purchases when they are low," Mr Stretch said.
"This approach may leave us with surplus stock during certain periods, but our reliance on wool genetics helps us maintain a steady course."
Sheep currently on the farm range from hogget maidens to four-year-old ewes.
The Stretch family doesn't mind holding onto ewes until they are six to seven years of age, if they are holding condition score and productivity.
Wethers can also be up to four-years-old and adult wethers are used when winter waterlogging forces Ms Stretch into intense stocking rates.
"They're the animals we offload when the season is tight," she said.
"This is one of the management levers we have used, but now it's a complete unknown.
"We're not strangers to changing our enterprise to ride out political currents.
"Non-mulesing has been challenging but also a good litmus test for what can be achieved.
"It's probably where some of my youthful optimism is drawing hope from.
"If we can get that right in our climate, we should be able to ride out this one, too."
Deciding to be on the front foot, Ms Stretch's parents Digby and Nikki opted to stop mulesing in 2007.
They went into non-mulesing cold turkey and have not looked back since, after just 12 months they were convinced they had made the right decision.
But how did they continue making money from ewes throwing Merino lambs that, realistically, still needed to be mulesed?
"Enter crossbreds that would ideally have left the farm before becoming a fly-risk," Ms Stretch said.
"While our genetic selection and breeding altered, we learned how to more effectively manage the high-risk ewes.
"Shearing costs kept creeping up, we weren't committed to punching growth rates, and the leftover crossbreds were becoming a money sink.
"What do we do with one third of our ewes that are now far plainer and easier to care for but are still classed as seconds against our best wool growers?"
By 2021, the Stretch family believed they could return to Merinos off the now moderate-risk ewes.
After observing the success of purchased Anderson wether lambs in their system, Ms Stretch said they decided to adopt Anderson genetics.
She said this move was not just a leap of faith but a calculated step towards thriving in both the wool and meat markets.
"We're still working out how to navigate the Merino wether lamb market effectively," Ms Stretch said.
"Ironically, there may need to be a shift into punching growth rates.
"In the meantime, we now have a profitable wool clip from potential meat lambs."
Shearing gets underway at Wandoora in February and sheep are sold from there.
From February to June 2023, the Stretch family calculated a $64/head average across skinny ewes, fat ewes and wethers.
Ms Stretch said while the number did not sound so bad, it took until June for the last mob to be moved off farm.
Alarm bells started ringing, particularly for her dad.
"Decreasing prices and stock not moving in a timely fashion were reminders of the '90s," she said.
"I am so grateful I haven't had to navigate this without my parents' experience."
The sheep labour load hasn't decreased in recent years, which has started taking a toll on Ms Stretch.
Her body started throwing red-flag injuries to slow her down, but finding competent staff proved challenging.
"It may seem like a cop-out, but the knock-on effects from 2019 to now are still in play," Ms Stretch said.
"Don't discount the accumulated toll on headspaces and physical exhaustion levels.
"My family has always been involved in big-picture policy making, so the kitchen conversations are often steeped in the government choices we may or may not be facing.
"This was no exception."
Then came the Stretch family's big question - to mate or not to mate this year?
It was thrown around regularly, as they flipped and flopped on yes or no almost every week.
A decision was made to crunch the numbers and in the end it came down to five reasons.
They were tired, not mating wouldn't reduce their potential for mating in subsequent years, they knew they could mate a subset if their ewe flock needed more numbers and they knew how to buy in Merino wether weaners and grow them out.
The clincher, though, was that in the Stretchs' system, it costs $65/head to get a lamb to its first shearing at nine to 10 months.
Alarm bells started ringing again.
"This was the average sale price we received during the previous sale season, which raised some financial concerns," Ms Stretch said.
"We asked ourselves, why carry the lambing risk and the labour load if we didn't have to?
"Why not buy in instead? Sheep were getting cheaper by the day.
"And those alarm bells were right as sheep prices continued to dive over the summer."
Given the dry autumn, stocking capacity dropped considerably.
No sheep were bought in, as there was room to increase the crop hectares.
The premise of buying for less than it cost to rear a lamb still held up.
So with no lambs coming, where to now?
This is something that has been playing out in Ms Stretch's head and she doesn't have the answer - yet.
"Holding the line for us means limiting the risky input costs while keeping our core business profitable," she said.
"We need to put an emphasis on crop and wool, minimise costs, and minimise sale risks, which means forward planning and being able to sell sheep out of season."
A higher focus has been placed on cropping this year, as a short-term way to adapt for 2024.
Ms Stretch said wool should punch production-wise, with no lambs compromising ewes this season.
She said not lambing has given her family space to think, plan and maybe catch-up on some infrastructure needs.
"We recognised that we weren't effectively doing the long-term thinking in the chaos of everyday life.
"So we're throwing all the options out there - lease? Agist? Cattle? More crop? Specialised crops? Different flock structure with a smaller lambing?
"Can we stay at our 5500 core ewe flock and use missing a mating strategically?
"More wethers for more wool? Are wethers smart given markets?
"Will we still be able to pull that offload lever?
"Breed ewe replacements? Run them as wethers?"
Ms Stretch said the options were truly endless, and it was important to figure out what things were out of her control and what she is passionate about and will be invested in.
Admittedly it does cross her mind at least once a day that holding the line or hitting pause might not be the best decision.
But for her family right now, it's still a good decision.
"I'm focusing on keeping myself stable and positive so that I'm in a position to move forward when the government, buyers, and markets provide more clarity," Ms Stretch said.
"I know we're an industry that doesn't always communicate the big feelings, but now, more than ever, we must embrace doing that.
"Tired? That's OK, me too.
"Furious, yep, me too.
"Can't see the light at the end of the tunnel for the business some days? I'm there every two to three days"
Ms Stretch added, "I promise you are not broken, and I guarantee you are not alone.
"If you need help, resources are available, and I'm happy to talk with you anytime.
"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."
The best advice Ms Stretch has for right now is to get comfortable with the "side eye" from others.
She said anybody who had made a significant change in this world was looked at sideways first.
"We're an industry that thrives and innovates when it's challenged.
"So, it's time to get creative with our solutions."
