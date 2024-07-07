Chapman Valley mixed farmer Jason Stokes - do more, just better

For Chapman Valley mixed farmer Jason Stokes it is simple - do more, just better.
"It is just doing what we do, but better to make it more profitable for us," Mr Stokes said.
Farming near the coast, Mr Stokes runs a mixed enterprise, with 3800 hectares cropped and 6500 ewes mated, a small number of which are contract managed.
Ewes and backgrounded sheep are run on less than 1000ha of arable country, plus some bush.
In 2023, the property recorded 220mm of rainfall, 208mm of which fell in the growing season.
The taps turned off in late August, with no double digit rain events until the last week of May.
Since the late season break, 217mm has fallen.
"In (the dry time) we had a crop operation that we lost a lot of money on and a sheep operation that stood still," Mr Stokes said.
"This year our break of season was on June 6 and we had three quarters of last year's annual rainfall in four days.
"First 60mm was great, the second 60mm made a bit of a mess, and then we didn't worry about it after that."
Crops that were in are up and sheep have been moved out of confinement pens and onto stubble.
Unfortunately, there is a portion of the cropping program, which wasn't seeded and probably won't be this season.
Lambing occurs three times a year over three months at Mr Stokes' property, starting with the crossbreds in April, followed by the Merinos and finally the back-up crossbreds.
The split mating system was initially introduced as an exit strategy.
"We don't have wethers in our system, so we needed to have something that we could move," Mr Stokes said.
"When we started working this split mating, we had ewes that we could ship with lambs at foot off to agistment, lambs that we could wean in the feedlot that we could then sell with ewes as mutton early."
Mainline shearing gets underway in February, hoggets in April and lambs in August.
Lambs are weaned when they are shorn.
Grass seed can start becoming a problem in August - meaning there is a chance of a two-and-a-half month growing season this year.
Mr Stokes is confident the season should go well, thanks to recent rainfall and favourable temperatures.
Taking a look at sheep sales, he said mutton were sold post scanning and lambs at marking weaned.
Crossbred lambs are the first draft in the last week of August, and Merino lambs are finished in confinement between November and April.
Anything that scans dry, regardless of age, is sold, as are those that perform poorly.
"The intense mating enables decision management of feeding, which is probably the biggest thing for us," Mr Stokes said.
"We confinement feed after scanning to get ewes up to the weights and body condition score that we want.
"Having that intensified mating allows us to really knuckle down and get the condition score right to get them to score threes on our singles and 3.2-3.5 for twins.
"If we had a longer mating period we would start to see dystocia issues, where the ewes that we were feeding were having lambs that were too big.
"When the market is more buoyant the later mating to terminal sires are a saleable item, as they can be transported at the break of season.
"This helps to reduce our workload, while providing a cashflow."
Mr Stokes decided to start confinement feeding in 2019, the maths was less than half the wool cheque paid for the feed to supply 100pc ration to all breeders for 10 months - from the failed spring
through to a very late break.
Meat kg/ha is his main profit driver, while wool covers the cost of production.
Sheep in confinement are fed every second day on Home N Dry, which is an ammonia based pellet that is mixed with barley and then stored.
"It looks like a 6mm pellet, but the action of the pellet is to react with moisture in the grain stack to release ammonia gas," Mr Stokes said.
"This creates an anaerobic environment within the grain stack, no weevils and very low mouse pressure, acts as a rumen buffer and increases protein content of the subsequent ration."
A nutritionist is used to draw up the rations each year, which vary depending on what pasture and feedstuffs are available.
"We decided we needed to come up with a more robust system and that's when we turned to confinement feeding," Mr Stokes said.
"The benefit for us is being able to get sheep off the paddocks when we need to.
"It is an easy to use system and is labour saving."
Mr Stokes said he put a lot of effort into his pastures and found legume-based pastures were easier to grow as a monoculture for weed control.
He said lamb marking was done on cereal crops, however due to the late break he won't this year, as crops aren't established enough.
"We try to grow a frame on the stubble and then put that last 4-6kgs on with feed.
"We target turnoff of finished lamb 20-28kg carcase weight (48kg plus liveweight) in body condition score 3."
Mr Stokes said crossbred lambs could generally hit the target off paddock feed, but Merinos needed to be pushed a bit to get condition scores up at this time.
"We aim to grow Merinos to 40-42kg in paddock conditions, which generally involves a cereal-based fodder crop to get through late spring until lupin stubbles are ready in early November," he said.
"They are then put into a feedlot to put on the last bit of weight and increase condition score.
"This system enables us to provide a quality product working around our cropping operations and managing potential environmental degradation."
