Up to 2000 staff needed for workforce

The CBH Group has opened applications for harvest casuals to join its workforce to help with grain harvest receivals later this year.
The grower-owned co-operative is a major employer in graingrowing regions, hiring workers for harvest that usually starts in October and generally finishes in December.
Harvest casual roles include receival point operators and samplers at country sites across WA's grainbelt, ranging from as far north as Binnu, down to Albany and across to Beaumont, east of Esperance.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said harvest casuals were an integral part of their workforce and provide people an opportunity to explore, live and wrk in regional WA for a short period of time while earning decent wages.
"While we are currently enjoying the wet weather and hoping for more across the State's grainbelt, CBH's harvest preparation is well and truly underway to ensure we are well prepared to store and receive WA growers crop," Mr Daw said.
"Regardless of the season, we always need extra hands-on deck to help receive the crop.
"We need between 1500 and 2000 harvest casuals across our network to help us keep our sites moving, getting growers and transporters in and out of site safely, quickly, and back to harvesting.
"We encourage people from all backgrounds, walks of life and experience levels to apply.
"Whether you're an experienced casual who has worked a previous season, a student who is looking for a summer job, a traveller looking for casual work while they travel the state, or perhaps a retiree looking to make some additional money, we have a range of roles suited to all different levels."
CBH offers free basic accommodation at its receival sites and provides paid training to all harvest casuals.
The number of positions and starting dates depend on a range of factors including seasonal conditions and the expected crop size.
Recruitment will continue through to the end of Augustor until all locations have enough employees.
