Rental market is moderating

Long-term tightness in the Perth rental market has been slowly moderating, with median rents unchanged since March.
According to the Real Estate Institute of WA's (REIWA) latest data, the median weekly dwelling and house rents held steady at $650 in June, while the median weekly unit rent was also stable at $600.
REIWA chief executive officer Cath Hart said the rental market was slowly changing.
"Rents have been stable for months, properties are taking longer to lease and the number of listings continues to rise," Ms Hart said.
"While the change isn't reflected in all the data, for example, the vacancy rate remains at a near-record low, our members reporting that conditions are slightly less frenzied than they were previously.
"Today's numbers are encouraging and on the pathway to a more balanced rental market."
Ms Hart said demand was self-moderating as the number of tenants per rental increased and people avoided renting where possible.
Rents remain significantly higher than a year ago, up 12.1 per cent for the median weekly rent for a house and 14.2pc for a unit.
Home prices reached a new peak in June, even though the monthly growth rate supporting them has slowed since December 2020.
The latest PropTrack data, released on Monday, shows every capital city saw a slowdown in the growth rate over the past quarter - though Perth (up 0.65pc), Brisbane (0.50pc) and Adelaide (0l.45pc) remained relatively strong.
"National home prices have cycled through 18 consecutive months of growth to hit a fresh peak in June, despite the pace of growth slowing as winter begins,'' said PropTrack senior economist and report author Eleanor Creagh.
"Although the number of homes hitting the market this year has lifted, strong population growth, tight rental markets and home equity gains continue to bolster demand.
"Meanwhile, building activity remains challenged, resulting in the chronic shortage of housing being exacerbated by a lack of new construction."
Ms Creagh said interest rate stability had sustained buyer and seller confidence, while the continuous rise in home prices was motivating many to overcome affordability challenges and transact with the expectation of further growth.
"As a result, demand is outpacing supply, pushing prices and rents higher and offsetting the higher interest rate environment,'' she said.
"From July, tax cuts will lift household incomes increasing borrowing capacities and buyers' budgets, further supporting price growth.
"Although home prices are expected to rise in the coming months, they will likely maintain a slower pace through the seasonally quieter winter period, particularly with increasing uncertainty around interest rates."
Keystart's has increased its property price and income limits, which should help more Western Australians into affordable home ownership sooner.
The new limits will be set using REIWA median house prices and regularly reviewed to reflect market conditions and began on Thursday, July 4.
Keystart offers loans with as little as 2pc deposit and doesn't charge lender's mortgage insurance, which benefits Western Australians who are finding it difficult to get a loan with a traditional lender.
The price and income limits have been unchanged for some time.
REIWA chief executive officer Cath Hart said the strong property price increases of recent years have resulted in many people being unable to access these loans.
Updating its income limit will reflect the income required to service the property price limits.
"Lifting the price and income thresholds means the loans will be available to more Western Australians, allowing them to move into home ownership," Ms Hart said.
"Linking the price limits to REIWA's medians means they will reflect actual market conditions and can move with the market as it changes.
"This will ensure as many people as possible remain eligible for Keystart loans."
The WA Government this week opened a register of short-stay rental accommodation, for the first time allowing regulators and communities to keep track of the sector.
Registrations will become mandatory on January 1, 2025, after which it will be illegal for unregistered short-stay rental accommodation to be advertised, including on online booking apps.
Owners will receive a number that must be displayed when advertising properties.
A heat map of registered properties is expected to be available later this year.
Other changes to planning regulations are also being finalised, including a requirement for unhosted short-stay rentals in the Perth metropolitan area to have development approval if rented for more than 90 nights over 12 months.
From January 1, 2026, owners will also need to demonstrate short-stay rental properties meet development approval requirements to remain registered.
New work health and safety regulations banning the manufacture and supply of engineered stone slabs and panels came into effect in WA this week.
The ban aims to protect workers from contracting silicosis during the manufacture or installation of engineered stone, which is commonly used to make kitchen or bathroom benchtops.
In December 2023, Australia's work, health and safety ministers banned engineered stone in workplaces from July 1 this year to protect workers' health.
Acknowledging businesses and consumers who had entered into construction contracts requiring the use of engineered stone, the State Government permitted a transitional period allowing for the installation of engineered stone products for contracts signed before January 1 this year, provided they are installed by December 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.