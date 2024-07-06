Special lifestyle block on offer near Esperance

Myrup Downs is a well-established pasture property appointed to run a small commercial cattle herd, with the benefit of living close to Esperance.
The property has received the best farming practices for many years, with the application of fertiliser and pasture management at the forefront.
The property is on the market, with offers invited above $2.8 million, by Nutrien Harcourt WA Esperance selling agent Paul Thomason.
Mr Thomason said the homestead and gardens are a credit to the owners, who have put many years of hard work and planning into them.
He said multiple shed structures, including housing for alpacas, offer the new owners plenty of options to create their dreams.
The property comprises 95.9 hectares over three adjoining titles with an estimated 65ha of pasture and usable farming country.
It has a gentle topography with natural drainage into waterways and an excellent water supply with underground bores and soaks.
Well-established perennials include kikuyu as a dominant species with some sub-clovers.
Myrup Downs has bitumen frontage and the convenience of living 10 minutes' drive from Esperance.
Steel cattle yards with cattle crush are in working order for general cattle work requirements.
There is good fencing with an electrical wire for cattle management configured into paddocks with steel gates in most areas.
The property has a spacious double brick and iron roof home, offering four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
An independent room with an ablution block is connected to the carport.
The outdoor room could be converted for a short stay accommodation.
Mr Thomason said the gardens and landscaping around the homestead would be among the most outstanding gardens within the Esperance district and be a significant attraction for any buyer.
Shed structures range from general purpose sheds to hay sheds, cool rooms and smaller outbuildings housing alpacas.
It is fair to say that we do not see a property of this nature hit the market very often.
