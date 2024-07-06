Farm Weekly
Special lifestyle block on offer near Esperance

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
July 6 2024 - 4:00pm
The property has received the best farming practices for many years, with the application of fertiliser and pasture management at the forefront.
Myrup Downs is a well-established pasture property appointed to run a small commercial cattle herd, with the benefit of living close to Esperance.

