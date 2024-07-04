Permanent bus routes for regional community

Three bus routes have been made permanent for the Esperance community following a successful two-year trial.
The Public Transport Authority in conjunction with the Shire of Esperance introduced a trial service in July 2022 with the aim of improving public transport access to the town centre and surrounding suburbs.
The trial has involved three new routes, operating three times a day on weekdays:
The local community provided feedback via online surveys and at community information sessions.
In 2023, there were more than 100 responses to a survey seeking feedback on a six-month review, with overwhelming positive response about the services.
Acting Transport Minister John Carey said affordable and reliable travel options were essential to regional and remote communities.
"The permanent town bus routes will provide the community as well as tourists with a reliable and low-cost option of travelling within the town of Esperance for years to come," Mr Carey said.
Agricultural Region MLC Shelley Payne said the two-year trial demonstrated enormous community benefits, including better access to essential services such as the Esperance Health Campus, Esperance Care Services and the shopping centre.
