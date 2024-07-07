Quality 404 hectares in Wheatbelt up for auction

Millers East presents a productive mix of undulating, profitable soils.
The soil types range from jam and mallee grey loam/sands to salmon gum red/brown loams and clay loams.
The property has been well-farmed in recent years by the lessee, with a conservative, sustainable rotation and solid ameliorant history.
Nutrien Harcourts WA selling agent Rex Luers said Millers East is presented in a strong, healthy condition for new owners.
It is offered to the market for the first time by a genuine vendor, who has exited the agricultural industry, via an Openn Negotiation auction.
Bidding is open, with the final stage ending at 3pm on Tuesday, July 30.
Mr Luers said the sellers had indicated about 371 hectares were arable.
The cropping rotation has included lupins, peas, pasture and canola, and the 2024 wheat crop is well-established, clean and showing good yield potential.
Fertiliser has been applied as per soil test recommendations with generous applications of phosphorus, potassium and trace elements.
The lessee applied about 900 tonnes of lime and gypsum on the relevant soil types in 2020 and 2021.
Each paddock was soil tested this year and those results are available to prospective buyers, plus a full chemical history if required.
The farm is fenced into three paddocks including some sections 'as new' and is well watered.
There are three dams, a windmill at the southern boundary and a scheme water connection recently plumbed to a central point with blue line polypipe.
Power also runs through the property and could be connected if required.
Mr Luers said Millers East is a great location, just 10 kilometres east of the Bruce Rock township by sealed road, on the corner of Bruce Rock East Road and Bedell Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.