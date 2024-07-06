Generational land-holding south of Perth

One of the largest landholdings fronting the renowned Peel-Harvey Estuary, Point Grey South offers a spectacular 591 hectares.
Strategically situated only one hour's drive south of the Perth CBD and one hour north of Bunbury, it provides an opportunity to operate and expand the existing cattle farm, boutique honey production and tourism accommodation.
Owned by the Plunkett Family for more than 50 years, and including more than 494ha of rural zoned land and 66ha of special development zoned land, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is being offered for sale via international offers to purchase by exclusive selling agent's JLL and Core Land.
Being positioned at the natural halfway point between Perth and the Margaret River and South West tourism region, the property further benefits from its high rainfall location averaging more than 600 millimetres per annum.
Its envious location offers more than five kilometres of estuary waterfront and more than 66ha zoned special development.
With the current Point Grey Outline Development Plan potentially accommodating more than 750 residential lots (subject to council approval), the property provides future urban development upside as part of the rapidly growing Mandurah-Peel region.
Benefit from investing in Australia's strongest performing economy underpinned by WA's booming resource sector and the nation's strongest performing residential property market, with annualised growth of 26.8 per cent to May 2024 (source: CoreLogic) and projected population growth forecasts expected to underpin strong future performance for years to come.
The property is being sold via an offers campaign, closing at 2pm on Thursday, August 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.