Farm Weekly
Home/News

Generational land-holding south of Perth

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
Updated July 7 2024 - 11:54am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Generational land-holding south of Perth
Generational land-holding south of Perth

One of the largest landholdings fronting the renowned Peel-Harvey Estuary, Point Grey South offers a spectacular 591 hectares.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.