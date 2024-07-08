Sought-after northern cropping option

LAWD is pleased to present for sale Oolloo Road, Douglas Daly, a large-scale irrigated cropping development opportunity, underpinned by secure access to groundwater.
The property is between Katherine and Darwin in the Northern Territory's productive Douglas Daly region.
It comprises 1798 hectares in total, of which 637ha has been extensively developed to dripline irrigation, supporting an existing Indian sandalwood plantation.
The property is ideally suited to high-value cropping conversion - including cotton, horticulture and intensive fodder production - and was historically utilised for forestry production.
It is locally referred to as Midway Farm A, Midway Farm B and Midway Farm D and is in a tightly-held and productive agricultural region, surrounded by intensive cropping, forestry and grazing.
There is access to high-quality, secure groundwater via the Oolloo Dolostone Aquifer and five bores, with a combined annual extraction capacity of 4850 megalitres, providing significant opportunity for conversion to high-value cropping pursuits.
It also benefits from quality soil types of clay loam and sandy soils, an ideal climate and proximity to the Daly River, five kilometres to the west of the holding.
Excellent structural improvements and operational infrastructure includes machinery shedding, a workshop, chemical shed, an office, gravel airstrip, high-quality irrigation infrastructure and substantial residential infrastructure, including four residences and two staff accommodation units.
Commodity processing facilities include a newly-built cotton gin at Katherine, operated by WANT Cotton and Louis Dreyfus Company.
The Douglas Daly region is about 10km from Douglas Daly, Katherine is 120km away, Darwin is 170km and Kununurra is 336km.
It is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, closing at 12 noon (ACST), on Thursday, August 8
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.