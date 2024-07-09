Network and risk management events at Liebe

The Liebe Group's June was brimming with events and networking opportunities.
It kicked off with the Women's Field Day on Tuesday, June 11, with presentations on grain marketing, human resources, farm safety, succession planning, business diversification, and agronomy topics.
A few days later, the Liebe Group hosted the Driest Rain Gauge Bus Tour, offering members a chance to reconnect and discuss outcomes, successes, and challenges experienced during seeding.
Highlights from the bus tour included a visit to a canola paddock that was reseeded aerially and then rolled into the ground with coil packers.
Attendees had an early look at the Brome Grass Management trial being run by the Liebe Group, as part of a three-year trial in conjunction with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the University of Adelaide.
The group also visited two sites examining canola germination using different wetter strategies.
The bus tour concluded with a visit to the Liebe Group's main trial site, looking at the Grains Research and Development Corporation invested Early Sown Canola trial and a nearby paddock sown to canola on April 3 using a Horsch Tiger.
This excursion sparked discussion about the risks and rewards of reseeding, and the use of soil amelioration tools to enhance canola establishment.
The theme of risk management continued to be a focal point for Liebe Group staff, as Chris O'Callaghan and Aeneva Poulish attended the National GRDC RiskWi$e Conference in Perth on June 18 and 19.
This event brought together a diverse mix of stakeholders, including grower groups, advisors, agronomists, consultants, and farmers, for two days of presentations, discussions, and valuable networking.
Following the conference, the Liebe Group hosted a field trip for 40 members of the RiskWi$e team to Dalwallinu.
This visit included a tour of the main trial site, the Liebe Group office and laboratory facilities, and the Liebe RiskWi$e trial.
Attendees engaged in dynamic discussion on topics such as time of sowing decisions, soil amelioration, canola establishment, crop rotation, and nitrogen management strategies, which were approached with a risk perception.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.