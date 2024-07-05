Communities learn to prepare for change

Those who are wanting to get involved in their community, but don't know where to start, can look no further than an upcoming Changemaker workshop held on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26.
The ever-changing nature of agriculture and regional communities has emphasised a need for community members to be prepared to be leaders, and ready to respond to change.
This is the objective of a free, two-day workshop held in Merredin and facilitated by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF).
Supported by the Future Drought Fund, the workshop aims to equip attendees with the tools to lead and respond to change, under the context of drought resilience.
ARLF learning manager, Andrew Bryant, said the participants would work to identify some of Merredin's adaptive challenges which varies in meaning but refers to a challenge which requires a multifaceted solution, outside of the status quo.
The participants are then taught strategies which can help them come up with a potential solution to the problem.
"It's about getting participants comfortable with those frameworks, tools and models, to go back to their businesses or organisations to use that in changemaking," Mr Bryant said.
"It requires practice, but the great thing about our facilitators is that they bring a lot of different ways of working.
"They'll tell you it's hard work, but here's some lenses and framework to help you understand, help you respond to people, and how you can make people feel settled, safe and come on the journey with you."
Mr Bryant said the feedback from other Changemaker workshops had shown participants quickly implemented some of the strategies into their own workplace, or place in the community.
He said some participants said they felt less scared of change, and instead, more confident.
"We focus on making progress, that helps people feel less overwhelmed," Mr Bryant said.
The workshop focuses on exploring change, overcoming resistance, understanding the local ecosystem, as well as understanding what forms and impacts a community and ideas for future development.
One part of the workshop looks at perspectives.
"People talk about being able to step back from their own perspective and have an increased capacity to appreciate others perspectives," he said.
"They have a new awareness and appreciation of their community and create new connections."
The workshop will run between 8:30am-4:30pm at the Merredin Regional Community and Leisure Centre.
To register, visit Humanitix.
