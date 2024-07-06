Gala to raise funds for #KeepTheSheep campaign

Young people are leading the charge to support Western Australia's live sheep export industry with a gala event to raise funds for the #KeepTheSheep campaign.
The event is organised by AgConnectWA, an advocacy group supporting young people involved in agriculture.
Scheduled for August 24, the event will be held at Chapel Farm Estate in the Swan Valley.
AgConnectWA president Sophie Wooldridge hopes the gala will unite members, stakeholders and government representatives to raise funds to overturn the decision to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by May, 2028.
"We are thrilled to be hosting this event to support the #KeepTheSheep campaign," Ms Wooldridge said.
"It's a great opportunity for our community to come together, catch up, and contribute towards a cause that is so important for the future of agriculture and that we're all so passionate about."
The gala promises an evening of networking, dancing and a live auction, all aimed at raising awareness and crucial funds for the campaign.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite and includes free flowing drinks, dinner and dessert.
Ms Wooldridge said AgConnectWA welcomed sponsors to take part in supporting the event.
