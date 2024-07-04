Sheep campaigners up political ante

The Keep the Sheep campaign took to streets in Perth's eastern suburbs this afternoon as part of a political campaign heading into the next Federal election.
This is after the Federal government's controversial legislation to ban Australia's live sheep by sea export trade passed the Senate late on Monday night after winning the support of the Greens and crossbenchers.
Labor's Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, which will end the industry by May 1, 2028, will now be returned to the lower house to be ticked off before passing into law.
The vote took place after dozens of senators spoke on the legislation along party lines, with some raising animal welfare concerns in supporting it and others, in detailing fears of devastation across Western Australia's rural communities and flow-on impacts through the sheep industry nationwide, speaking against it.
Keep the Sheep started its campaign of doorknocking and letter box drops in the Swan View area that will be part of the new electorate of Bullwinkel.
The group's Holly Ludeman said they pleaded their case with politicians in Canberra earlier this week for a full senate inquiry.
"We didn't get that and the bill has been rushed through to phase-out live sheep exports by sea," Ms Ludeman said.
"That is really going to decimate our rural communities and will stop us having a really strong sheep and wool industry in WA which is critical for those rural towns
"We are here in the seat of Bullwinkel doing our first doorknock, letter drop and talking to the community about why it is important."
Ms Ludeman said it was part of a campaign that would target three marginal seats, also including Hasluck and Tangney and "we will keep going from there".
She said their message was getting out there, buoyed by the recent convoy through the city centre that included 1700 vehicles and 3000 people.
"The community at large, especially the rural towns, have reality got behind this at a time when they have been hit by tough seasons and uncertainty with a political decision," Ms Ludeman said.
