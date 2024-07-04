'Anti-WA' stance targets 'Melbourne votes' with anti-sheep mentality

The gloves are off when it comes to saving WA's sheep industry says lobby group Keep the Sheep.
After not being given "the respect of a full senate inquiry" in Canberra earlier this week, WA sheep producers are now in campaign mode, leading up to the next Federal election.
They started doorknocking and letter box drops in the new Federal seat of Bullwinkel on Thursday afternoon, which will eventually include the seats of Hasluck and Tangney held by Labor MPs.
Keep the Sheep's Holly Ludeman said after the Labor government pushed ahead this week to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by May, 2028, "we have no choice but to target these marginal seats and push for a change of government".
The low-key approach this week is expected to build, culminating in action right across the country.
Ms Ludeman sees the government's stance as "anti-WA".
She said the Labor government was hell-bent on pushing its agenda that was based on ideology to get "Melbourne votes".
Ms Ludeman was part of a group that travelled to the nation's capital earlier this week, unsuccessfully pleading their case.
Ultimately Labor's Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, passed the Senate late on Monday night after winning the support of the Greens and crossbenchers.
"We had those conversations with all the senators and it came down to one vote which really shows that this is not a clear-cut decision and we should have had the respect of a full senate inquiry," Ms Ludeman said.
"The industry today is not the industry it was when Labor took out this policy.
"They have really failed to look at the science and the evidence, but more importantly, the real impact on regional communities.
"The support package offered is insulting, it doesn't allow for meaningful transition to keep a strong sheep and wool industry to keep shearers in our towns, to keep the IGAs going, to keep the local pub going, our truckies, all those salt-of-the earth people have been out this week because this will impact them."
Ms Ludeman said political campaigning was not something she planned on doing, but given the pressure placed on industry, she was left with no choice.
"As a veterinarian, I would love to be back at the feedlot looking after sheep which is what I love doing, but what I also love is science and good policy and good governance," she said.
"Australia rode on the sheep's back don't let Labor break the sheep's back."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.