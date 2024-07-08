Nationals WA to host Goldfields Firearm Forum

A forum will be held at the Tower Hotel, Kalgoorlie, at 5pm this Tuesday, July 9, to address serious concerns about new firearms laws.
It will be hosted by The Nationals WA that has invited licensed firearms owner, primary producers and sporting and recreational shooters in the Goldfields to attend.
"The Nationals WA are the only Party which opposed Labor's new firearms laws," said party leader Shane Love.
"Labor's new laws will force many to surrender their firearms and severely impact regional firearms dealers.
"These laws are unnecessary and heavy-handed."
"That's why The Nationals WA have committed to rewrite aspects of the Firearms Act 2024 if we are returned to government at the State election."
The existing Firearms Act 1973 will remain in effect until the Firearms Act 2024 is proclaimed, which is expected to occur in March next year.
