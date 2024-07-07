Free screening mammograms for Wheatbelt women

BreastScreen WA's free screening mammogram service will be based at the Moora District Hospital, on Dandaragan Street, from August 2-22.
Women 40 years and over with no symptoms are eligible for the free screening program.
Breast cancer is the most common life threatening cancer for women and one in seven women in Australia will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Having a screening mammogram (breast x-ray) every two years significantly increases the chance of a woman surviving breast cancer and reduces the amount of treatment required.
More than 75 per cent of breast cancers occur in women over the age of 50.
Research shows that screening is most effective for this age group.
BreastScreen WA medical director Dr Elizabeth Wylie, said screening mammography was the most effective method for early detection of breast cancer.
"Screening every two years is vitally important to increase the chance of a breast cancer being detected when it is too small to feel or be noticed", Dr Wylie said.
"Finding a cancer at this early stage often means that the breast cancer is small and more treatable.
"A free screening mammogram is one of the best things that women can do to look after their health.
"Breast screening saves lives and only takes 20 minutes".
Screening mammograms may detect 70 to 90 per cent of breast cancers.
