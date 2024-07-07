Farm Weekly
Free screening mammograms for Wheatbelt women

July 7 2024 - 7:00pm
BreastScreen WA's mobile screening unit, which will be based in Moora from early August.
BreastScreen WA's free screening mammogram service will be based at the Moora District Hospital, on Dandaragan Street, from August 2-22.

