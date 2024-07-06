Kubota M7-152 tractors bring efficiency and style

THE Kubota M7-152 tractor range, equipped with a four-cylinder Kubota V6108 diesel engine, is a Japanese manufactured brand that is the very model of efficiency and comfort.
"Our background for Kubota is usually the smaller tractors for vineyards and so forth, but these ones, and the 172s, are putting us into large agriculture land farming," said Nicholls Machinery ag sales consultant, Dean Netherly.
"This one was introduced to the market in 2019; you can get the standard series, deluxe series, and a premium.
"The engines remain the same but you get different features on each tractor; with a deluxe, for example, you'll get front suspension and it's a little more up-spec."
Mr Netherly added that one of the standout features of the cabin was its ease of use, including an all-in-one touch panel, the K-Monitor Pro and the EZ Command Center.
The K-Monitor Pro, which comes exclusively with the Premium and Premium KVT model, is an LCD touch screen which displays four main functions - tractor control, ISO-BUS connector compatible implement control, GPS-compatible auto-guidance, and a camera monitor.
The EZ Command Centre, which is also exclusive to the Premium and Premium KTV models, is a multi-function operating lever and armrest that puts a majority of the M7-2's major functions on a single, simple to use control console.
"The Kubotas have a larger cabin than most of the other tractors on the market these days," he said.
In terms of the M7-2 Series' hydraulics, Mr Netherly said one of the great features was the ability to adjust oil flow through three of the hydraulic ports on the side of the cab.
The flow rate adjustment dial is located inside the cab, saving time and improving productivity, when setting up the tractor for different tasks.
For the standard model, the M7-2 comes with pressure compensated, fixed displacement hydraulics.
"The PTO (power take-off) pressure is about 80 litres per minute, and the linkage arm lift rates on it is about 6 tonnes," Mr Netherly said.
The Series 2 Kubotas have seen an improvement in the ease and safety of their front loader capabilities.
The advanced loader systems on the M7-2 include a mechanical self-leveling system that increases the lifting height to 4.25 metres; better forward visibility is the cherry on top.
"These can be ordered from the factory as well with a PTO and a front-point linkage," he said.
