Mixed portents for Australian commodity prices

The global wheat supply is heading into its fifth consecutive year of net deficit against demand, which should see a small price correction through to the year's end.
Writing in Rabobank's latest monthly agribusiness report, agriculture analyst for grains and oilseeds Vitor Pistoia said he now expects a small upside correction in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat prices.
He also forecast the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) would likely remain in positive territory, and future prices are expected to mirror the global market.
"The market's focus is now split between the Black Sea and the United States wheat harvest," Mr Pistoia said.
"July will be a defining moment to consolidate northern hemisphere harvest expectations and grain quality, especially in the European Union block, and provide a better understanding of southern hemisphere potential,'' Mr Pistoia said.
He said the wheat deficit was forecast to remain despite changes in the global crop status in recent weeks.
The US harvest is occurring faster than usual, and the US Department of Agriculture forecasts yields to be 3.32 tonnes per hectare, or 2.5 per cent above the five-year average.
Canadian soil moisture has recovered from a winter drought, and a price surge in May boosted Argentinian cropping intentions.
Yield losses in Russia, due to early poor weather, were also not as big as initially anticipated, at least for the first harvest figures released.
"During June, CBoT wheat futures lost all the gains made in May,'' Mr Pistoia said.
"As harvest pressure builds up in markets, it is no surprise to see depressed prices."
Mr Pistoia said US growing conditions remain outstanding for summer crops.
The Brazilian corn harvest was underway, with yields likely to be higher than the official forecast of 114 million tonnes.
"Late June CBoT corn spot prices equate to $221/t, which is $144/t less than the Kwinana feed barley price,'' Mr Pistoia said.
"This lack of price competitiveness on the global market reinforces Australian feed barley's dependency on the local market.''
The canola market will also be affected by high rainfall in the Canadian Prairies, as well as late June rainfall in Ukraine and Russia, which was too late to benefit wheat, but helped canola and sunflower crops.
Canadian canola yields are likely to equal the 10-year average, putting production at 20mt.
In addition, Canada has a high carry-over of canola due to restrictions on daily crossings of the Panama Canal, caused by low water levels since 2023, which pushed up prices and forced Canadian canola exports to compete in the Asian oilseed market.
"This situation is about to reverse, as the Panama Canal Authority is allowing more vessels to use the canal after a recovery water levels,'' Mr Pistoia said.
Higher duties on Russia's and Belarus' oilseed imports into the EU, and an increase in demand for vegetable oil for biofuels, are also influencing the canola and oilseed market.
Mr Pistoia said he expects price support for Australian canola in the coming months, especially by harvest time in Australia when EU harvest pressure will be over.
"Australia can therefore expect an increase in competition to supply the EU market,'' he said.
Mr Pistoia said the forecast's "unknown element'' was where Russia was going to allocate canola export volumes historically sent to the EU.
"Russia could also self-impose a quota on its exports to reduce food inflation, which would be beneficial for Australian exports outside the EU market,'' he said.
On the livestock side of the market, beef prices are expected to hold steady with ongoing high cattle slaughter, while sheepmeat prices continued to perform well in June, and should hold or continue to rise.
Senior analyst for animal protein Agus Gidley-Baird said most Australian cattle prices had continued to track sideways in June - cow and finished steer prices were setting slightly above the same time last year, but restocker cattle had dipped.
Large numbers of cattle out of Queensland and drier parts of South Australia are believed to have caused the big run of restocker steers through markets over the past two months,
"The fact prices are holding with current cattle numbers in the system and with an average to above-average rainfall forecast, leads us to believe cattle prices should hold at current levels with some upside for finished cattle and cows,'' Mr Gidley-Baird said.
Beef exports rose again in June, with volumes to Japan and South Korea growing as the US pulled back its exports into their markets.
Australian beef exports into the US also reached a high level.
Live cattle exports increased for May, up 26pc year-on-year, with Indonesia increasing volumes by 30pc and Vietnam by 97pc.
Increased cattle numbers in northern Australia were reflected in a 36pc increase in live export volumes so far in 2024.
Mr Gildey-Baird said Australian export volumes to the US could be a big spread in export and import trimming prices there.
"But such a spread should be good news for Australian prices and will possibly lead to Australian prices rising further,'' he said.
Mr Gidley-Baird said all sheepmeat categories had risen in June.
He said slaughter weight price trends suggest the availability of slaughter weight lambs is starting to decline, particularly given little change in demand, meaning prices will at least hold if not rise further over the coming months.
He said WA's lamb slaughter rate had a big jump in the middle of June, with numbers above 61,000 head for the first time this year.
"Although lamb slaughter numbers continue to remain at record levels, pricing signals suggest numbers may be starting to run lower,'' Mr Gidley-Baird said.
"There is no indication demand has increased, so we are assuming the price improvements are related more to contractions in supple.''
Lamb exports in June rose 4pc, with strong volumes going to the Middle East and China, while China contracted for a second month on year-on-year volumes.
Total mutton exports dropped, particularly to China, although the Middle East and the US increased their volumes.
