Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Mixed portents for Australian commodity prices

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
July 8 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Writing in Rabobank's latest monthly agribusiness report, agriculture analyst for grains and oilseeds Vitor Pistoia said he expects a small upside correction in the Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices.
Writing in Rabobank's latest monthly agribusiness report, agriculture analyst for grains and oilseeds Vitor Pistoia said he expects a small upside correction in the Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices.

The global wheat supply is heading into its fifth consecutive year of net deficit against demand, which should see a small price correction through to the year's end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.