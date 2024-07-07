Kate's boots were made for dancing

Over the course of nine months, two country women held 75 dances in every State and Territory in Australia.
It was the road trip of a lifetime which spanned 273 days and 46,000 kilometres in 2022, and ultimately led rural-Queenslander Kate Strong to Cunderdin, where the mission to forge connection through line dancing continues today.
As far as community-building activities go, line dancing makes the perfect event to resonate with rural crowds.
Inherently collaborative, there's something mesmerising about a group of dancers arranged in neat columns and rows all moving in sync.
Often, Ms Strong is in the lead, but it's a level playing field where, if you look in any direction, the steps to follow are right in front of you.
Ms Strong was 18-years-old when she attended her first dance.
After finishing high school, she worked a short stint at a station in northern Queensland and came back to her family's beef cattle farm at Clifton, Queensland.
"I was just on the farm full-time, I wasn't doing anything extracurricular off the farm," Ms Strong said.
"Dad was like 'we love having you home, but you really need to go off the farm and find something else to do'."
Going off her love of the movie Footloose, Ms Strong found a line dancing group in Toowoomba, Queensland.
"I didn't sit down that entire first night, I absolutely loved it," she said.
"I'd never danced before, it was all very new.
"And I haven't stopped line dancing since."
What has kept her boots on the dance floor is the movement, connection and energy between the other dancers when everyone is getting down to the same routine.
"You can be whoever you want to be," Ms Strong said.
"There's no restrictions on age or ability, it's inclusive.
"I've danced with people who have dementia, are blind, or are paralysed and dance in a wheelchair.
"They're welcomed with open arms, and there's a spot for everyone on the dance floor."
On one typical night of line dancing, Ms Strong met Claire Harris, a new dancer who had moved from Brisbane to Gatton and was travelling to Toowoomba to dance.
Their friendship kicked off immediately.
"On that first night, one of us threw into the conversation 'wouldn't it be fun to line dance all around Australia one year?'," Ms Strong said.
"It was one of those things that just kept popping up."
Soon after, Ms Harris moved to Adelaide, and their line dancing
took place over video call.
"We would just chat about it all the time," Ms Strong said.
"We did a few practice runs, I flew to Adelaide and we'd road-trip home for Christmas.
"It just kept coming up, and we thought there's no time like the present, we might as well jump in."
The trip was a mix of emotions and unforgettable experiences, which are in the early stages of being converted into a book.
"It was pretty incredible that we were doing it," Ms Strong said.
"We were running it all ourselves on the road, all the organisation and finances, it was a lot of hard work, but we also had so much fun and met so many incredible people.
"It's not to say it didn't have its challenges, there were definitely times on the road where we wished we were not quite so ambitious.
"You really get an appreciation for the incredible people that live in this country, and everywhere has its own beauty.
"We have a real sense of camaraderie between our communities here," she said.
Each of the events raised funds for a locally founded charity which supported rural people or rural issues.
In WA, funds were raised towards the Blue Tree Project
The mission was not only to share the love of line dancing, but also to bring people together, after what had been a challenging and quite literally isolating few years following the pandemic.
Hoedowns for Country Towns run the occasional event every few years in each State, but the project largely came to a close once the road trip was completed.
However Ms Strong wanted to keep teaching line dancing and bringing communities together.
She wanted to continue proving hope can be found right where you are, and it can look different to everyone.
"I think as humans we rely on hope a lot to get through hard times," Ms Strong said.
This year, Ms Strong launched Hope in My Boots - Hope for short - line dancing classes at the Cunderdin town hall.
In 2017, Ms Strong studied a double degree in agriculture and business, but always envisioned taking her studies further in education.
Last year she applied to join a leadership development program with Teach for Australia, a not-for-profit organisation which allows participants to earn a Masters of Teaching while working in regional and rural classrooms.
The program placed her at the Western Australian College of Agriculture - Cunderdin, where she now works as a teacher.
There are challenges to building community in a place where you're a stranger, but Hope, and the line dancing classes have been a familiar and welcoming offering to overcome this.
Being a part of the ag school community has also helped her quickly establish some roots.
"Everyone here knows of the school and someone who works here, but I am a stranger to town in a lot of ways," Ms Strong said.
"It's been a slow start so far in terms of numbers, but those people are just as important for showing up, as a bigger crowd.
"With time, it will grow."
In time, Ms Strong envisions Hope will become more of a widespread network of community-focused events.
She's available for events, able to get a crowd moving, or to share her story and experiences with creating rural connections.
As well as her adult class, Ms Strong teaches a class for primary school-aged children, which is very popular.
"The kids absolutely love it, and they love challenging each other," she said.
"They're so cool, so cute."
Often Ms Strong plays DJ, but she also takes requests.
"I love my country music, but have danced to everything from opera to rock," she said.
"The joy of line dancing is that you can dance to anything, and you can make the sequence fit to just about anything.
"It makes it fun for a lot of people, you're not restricted to country music which a lot of people associate with line dancing."
