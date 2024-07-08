Mountain biking takes off at Bindoon

Participation in mountain and off-road biking in Western Australia has continued to grow at a rapid rate since the pandemic sparked a resurgence in the popularity of this thrill-seeking sport.
It has reached a point where bikes are in short supply and the demand for mountain biking experiences is significantly exceeding the availability of suitable tracks.
According to Mountain Bike Australia, more than 340,000 people participate in mountain biking nationally and that number is growing.
Bindoon, with its rolling hills and lush bush environment, is seeking to capitalise on this trend by opening a series of mountain bike trails for locals and the tourism market.
Shire of Chittering chief executive officer Melinda Prinsloo said an 87-hectare hilly bush block on Chinkabee Hill with "exquisite views" was bought from the State Government by the Shire in 2020 and the first set of 10 trails - covering 13.8 kilometres - was completed this year.
This has involved a $1.7 million investment from the Shire to activate the space for recreational purposes that includes mountain and off-road biking for beginners and professionals, walking, hiking and running.
The world-class Bindoon Mountain Bike Park has been very popular since its opening just before Easter and is packed most weekends.
Its first mountain biking racing event, series 7 of the 2024 SCO State Series, was held on Sunday, June 30, and a Pedals & Pastures family fun day is planned for Saturday, July 13.
The open day will include workshops and training, market stores with bike merchandise and supplies, free bike checks, a pump track for children, food vans, and Outback Brewery will run a licensed bar area.
"People are enjoying it and the word is spreading on Facebook, where people are posting some amazing video footage," Ms Prinsloo said.
"It is the closest set of trails to people living north of Perth, who can get here in about 45 minutes as opposed to going to the Perth hills area."
Locals have also attacked the park with gusto, and it has more than 2500 followers on its Facebook page.
"There has been massive interest locally and a new mountain bike club has formed," Ms Prinsloo said.
"Interest has come from far and wide, including from several other countries.
"It is having global reach through social media channels."
The new mountain bike club held its inaugural meeting in May and has been preparing a legal constitution.
Ms Prinsloo said now that the first stage of the trails was open, the Shire of Chittering could arrange events, competitions and fun days to market them across Australia.
She said the trails were due to be officially opened this month and that would include a skills track for children.
Ms Prinsloo said the trails would become an important tourism drawcard for the region.
"We now have an amazing recreation space that we haven't had before and it opens up opportunities for other activities, such as night star gazing, trail running and scavenger hunting," she said.
"And it gives the local kids something else to do out in nature, especially during school holidays."
Ms Prinsloo said stage two of the Bindoon Mountain Bike Park involved more trails - covering a further 11.5km - and development of the trail head and a pump track.
She said accommodation, barbecue facilities and a kiosk were planned for the future development of the park.
"This first set of trails is really the park in its infancy," she said.
"The bulk of the work still needs to be done.
"Council has put in what it can to prove it is a good concept.
"We are hoping now to attract outside sponsorship to continue the project."
Ms Prinsloo said when fully completed, it was estimated the new park could draw more than 50,000 new visitors annually to the Bindoon and Chittering region who would spend about $50m over 20 years.
"We have even seen people move to towns like Nannup in the South West because they have these tracks on offer," she said.
"Bindoon will be no different."
