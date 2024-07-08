Fresh is best at Peel farmers' markets

From savouring produce at the peak of its freshness to meeting the people who grow your food, there are many reasons to support farmers' markets.
Megan Walsh suggests a regular trip is one of the best ways to connect with where your food comes from.
She should know, as her job is to co-ordinate the multi-venue Peel Produce Markets that have arisen from the ashes of COVID lockdowns.
Ms Walsh is a keen advocate for buying what's in season locally and supporting nearby farmers, who often have a hard time competing in the wider food market place.
Every Saturday, she can be found at the Dawesville Farmers Market at the Dawesville Foreshore Reserve, corralling vendors and chatting to visitors.
Twice a month the Madora Bay Farmers Market is held at Mclennan Park Reserve and then there are pop-up markets in Pinjarra and the Mandurah region that she helps to organise.
She said the fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, bread and butter on sale at the farmers' markets were the freshest and tastiest available.
"For example, fruits are allowed to ripen fully in the paddock and are brought directly to the market, with no long-distance shipping, no gassing to simulate the ripening process and no sitting for weeks in storage," Ms Walsh said.
"All the food you buy at the farmers' market is seasonal.
"It is fresh and delicious and has the best flavours.
"Shopping and cooking from the farmers' market helps people to reconnect with the cycles of nature in their region."
Ms Walsh said family farmers needed the support of the public.
She said buying direct from farmers gave them a better return for their produce and meant lower food miles to market.
"Another advantage is that most food found at the farmers' market is minimally processed," she said.
"You can find an amazing array of produce that you don't see in your average supermarket, such as heirloom varieties and grassfed meats.
"In Peel, we get producers and makers from as far as Fremantle, the Perth Hills and Manjimup, but we give preference to those based in our region.
"For example, we have an organic producer at the Dawesville market who cuts his produce fresh on the morning of the market and a local fisherman who has been bringing fish to the market since its inception three years ago."
Ms Walsh said farmers and artisans at the market were often passionate cooks with plenty of free advice about how to cook the foods they were selling.
"Coming to the farmers' market makes shopping a pleasure, rather than a chore," she said.
"The farmers' markets are a real community hub.
"They are a place to meet up with friends, bring the children and get a taste of farming life in the middle of suburbia."
Ms Walsh has a background in events management in New Zealand and has always been an entrepreneur.
She said hadn't ever had a 9-5 job and had re-invented herself "more times than Madonna".
"When I arrived in Dawesville I fell in love with it and decided to move here," she said.
"The Peel Produce Markets stemmed from COVID and a need to do something in the aftermath of lockdowns for the locals - both producers and consumers.
"At the time, there was nothing in the Peel region to connect local growers directly with consumers.
"And I am passionate about food.
"It is a beautiful thing when your passion aligns with your purpose in life."
Ms Walsh said there were at least 40 stories behind the producers at every farmers' market, whether it be associated with food or art.
She said the popularity of farmers' markets continued to grow as consumers sought information about where their food came from.
Ms Walsh has partnered with the Pinjarra-based Food Innovation Precinct of WA (FIPWA) to help draw in more people to the local farmers' market and bring the community together at a grassroots level.
She said the model created stronger community bonds and bought in new consumers from outside the district, who may have never visited the region before.
"We get people from all over coming to the Peel Produce Markets," she said.
"We have a great relationship with the Visit Mandurah group, which is very active in the local tourism space, and we try to attract a range of groups to visit our region and come to the markets.
"People are becoming increasingly aware there is a group of people coming together as a community every week."
