Farm videos are a social media sensation

Jack Moyses from Highbury says he's just loving life working on his family farm, but his snappy videos of their farm machinery in action grabs the attention of thousands on social media, every day.
The 21-year-old is part of a dynamic social media trio, better known as Broad Acre Bros, which has more than 50,000 followers on TikTok and more than one million likes.
Mr Moyses became interested in videography while working on a school assignment, and noticed a lack of farming-related content online.
Coming to the end of his time at Narrogin Senior High School, many students were moving away to Perth for work or study, however Mr Moyses was more than happy to stay home and work with his dad.
"I had a bit of pressure from some teachers to go and study something in Perth, but it wasn't something I wanted to do, I wasn't interested in that," Mr Moyses said.
"Other kids questioned me saying "Jack, why would you stay on the farm?" and I thought "it's fun, why aren't young people staying here and doing it?" And what better way to show that to the younger generation than social media."
At the same time, Cameron Moon from Queensland and Heath Whibley, New South Wales, were creating their own videos and eventually the three started chatting.
"We thought, "what if we all came together and made one big TikTok video?" and it was a real hit, that's how it all started," Mr Moyses said.
"We taught each other things we'd learned (about video making), it's certainly good having those connections.
"Heath went off and bought a really expensive camera, so of course we had to do the same," he said, laughing.
The three have monthly Zoom meetings, which are mainly an opportunity to catch up and chat.
Mr Moyses said he had never met Heath and Cameron in person, after plans to fly over east were cancelled by the pandemic.
"I've got to get over there soon, or they could come over here?" he said
Mr Moyses' videos are cinematic, well-produced and offer a beauty to cropping which may otherwise be overlooked, through drone footage and unique angles.
His skills and eye for detail are entirely self-taught.
With plenty happening on the farm, Mr Moyses said it could be hard to create videos, and the comments on the last video posted on the Broad Acre Bros TikTok account show followers are hanging out for the next one.
"We get people sending us DMs (direct messages) on a daily basis saying "how can we get into this?" Mr Moyses said.
Half of the comments section ask what equipment is used to film the video, and the rest admire the machinery on show.
Mr Moyses said social media was being used to promote everything, including agriculture.
"You can learn things, it's entertaining, and it excites people especially if it's a trending sound put together with a good quality video," he said.
"I see a lot more farming videos going around now, everyone has a drone.
"Getting their perspective is awesome."
Mr Moyses hopes his drone and videography skills can become an income stream in the future, but right now, he's happy for it to be a hobby.
It's a creative outlet, and he said watching the videos back had a therapeutic element to them.
"I don't want to stop doing it for the love of it," he said.
"It's nice to just go home and edit my own little video."
At home, the family has a mixed cropping and livestock farm, which focuses mostly on oats, canola, barley, and lupins.
"I love working with dad, and learning what he does," Mr Moyses said
"I do see myself maybe, in the future, going off and working somewhere different, seeing what other people do differently.
"At the moment I just love where I am.
"Dad has worked hard for this, it would be quite sad if I just gave it up."
On his personal social media, Mr Moyses makes videos of his own adventures, travelling and four-wheel-driving.
"To show that I do get out, I'm not just stuck on the farm," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.