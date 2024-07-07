Farm Weekly
Record bonus payments to WAMMCO members

July 8 2024 - 8:00am
WAMMCO said reinvestment into its Katanning facility, coupled record bonus for its members, is good news for the industry.
Katanning based co-operative, WAMMCO International, has announced a record bonus payment to members of $21.8 million, equating to payments of $1.20/kg for all qualifying Lamb and 60c/kg for all qualifying mutton.

