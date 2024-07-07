Record bonus payments to WAMMCO members

Katanning based co-operative, WAMMCO International, has announced a record bonus payment to members of $21.8 million, equating to payments of $1.20/kg for all qualifying Lamb and 60c/kg for all qualifying mutton.
This record more than doubles last year's Pool Bonus.
Exporting to more than 120 countries and owned by about 700 Western Australian farmers, WAMMCO has an enviable client base with demand outweighing supply in key international markets.
WAMMCO also owns and operates Southern Meats in Goulburn, New South Wales.
The two entities combined process in excess of 2.3 million head of sheep and lamb each year.
WAMMCO International chief executive officer, Coll MacRury said, they were pleased to provide the record pool bonus, as they have done for the past 15 years.
"This incredible payment is not where the good news ends," Mr MacRury said.
"It's widely known the industry as a whole is going through a tough period, but we are determined to ensure the future of sheep and lamb in Australia. WAMMCO will reinvest $50 million back into the Katanning production facility.
This significant local investment will further support our cooperative members and along with our strong investment in the international market, will help secure and future proof the industry in WA.
"We want to provide farmers with confidence going forward, with the reinvestment into the Katanning facility, coupled with the fantastic result in the record bonus for our members, we are well and truly on the way," Mr MacRury said.
WAMMCO is also significant shareholder in the North American 'The Lamb Cooperative', which comprises three processing facilities in North America.
The announcement will go a long way to creating some light and relief for WA farmers.
During a time of negative sentiment facing sheep producers, WAMMCO is determined to offer some leadership in the future of the Western Australian sheep industry and provide a solution to the lack of processing capacity.
The pool bonus will be paid to producer members in late August.
