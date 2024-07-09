A glimpse of ag student life at Morawa open day

The recent WA College of Agriculture Morawa 2024 Open Day welcomed a large contingent of primary school students and community members, taking the chance to showcase the vibrant school community and diverse opportunities available to prospective students.
Visitors were given comprehensive tours of the college facilities, including the trade training centre, aquaculture facility, expansive farmlands, cattle and sheep learning areas.
Students visited from Three Springs and Perenjori primary schools and Morawa District High School, enjoying engaging presentations by staff and students highlighting innovative agriculture and trades-based programs.
A prospective student and parent presentation, which included a tour of the modern boarding facility, gave parents, and their families, the opportunity to see what the college offers.
Visitors interacted with current students, who shared their learning and training experiences and personal insights, as well as watching hands-on demonstrations, such as shearing, fencing, crop management and animal husbandry practices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.