Paul Rosher's plans for family-run ag dealership

IF Paul Rosher, 29, has any trepidations about being the third-generation Rosher to lead the family agriculture dealership business, he doesn't show it, save for a lighthearted joke.
"From what I understand, the third generation is usually the one who destroys the company," Mr Rosher said.
"But once you get past that, it's clear sailing."
Founded by Ted Rosher in 1960, Rosher is a family-run dealership which sells new and second-hand farm machinery.
It started off primarily stocking FIAT products before taking on the Japanese-branded Kubota line Rosher was the first importers of Kubota in Western Australia.
"We're the longest serving Kubota dealers in all of Australia; we do the whole ag side of the Kubota range," Mr Rosher said.
Ted's stewardship of Rosher was then passed to his son, Cameron, who's now in the process of grooming his son, Paul, for the role.
It's been a smooth passing of the baton, because as soon as he graduated high school, Mr Rosher knew exactly what he wanted to do.
"If high school ended around September, then I would've started my heavy diesel apprenticeship in December," he said.
"I did my apprenticeship here, then I was a mechanic for another five years; I've only just come into the office last year."
Mr Rosher is currently learning about how to run the business side of things, such as helping sales, service parts, and customer enquiries.
"Right now, I'm also trying to push new products and step away from the old way of sales; the old way is sort of always face-to-face."
When the time comes for him to step up to the plate, he anticipates he'll still be able to lean on his father for advice, as per tradition.
"Up until Ted passed early this year, he was still coming in full time; so there's always been another set of hands and heads to jump around ideas and help with the business," he said.
Mr Rosher does not want to overreach, instead learning from his dad and taking on his feedback, however he does have some ideas for the future.
"I have my own ideas of what I'm trying to implement, the majority of which is digital," he said.
"I'd like to eventually see an online store; most franchises don't have an online store.
"You can buy parts and service items off Amazon or eBay, but, coming back to a dealership, it's a more trusted source than buying it from a random off the internet."
But Mr Rosher said he sees the business' digital presence expanding beyond a streamlined service.
"We're thinking, in terms of the digital presence, a bit of everything," he said.
"We're trying to get more videos out there, but it's a bit hard to source them at the moment.
"Photos, product information, the type of thing that is beneficial to any user, especially pushing the service side."
Mr Rosher also wants to expand the brick-and-mortar side of the business as well, and open up more dealerships across WA, while also recognising Rosher's tradition of keeping it a smaller, family-run business.
"Being a family-owned company is our bread-and-butter, whereas you go to other places where they're owned by a corporate set-up; you come in here, you deal with one person, and it's very friendly," he said.
"There are a lot of big businesses that are going out and purchasing smaller dealerships.
"I'd rather keep it in the family so, if one day, my kid would want to take over, I could hand it down to them."
Although the business takes a lot of Mr Rosher's time, he said he makes the most out of his time outside of the office.
"When I was younger I was all about motorbikes, but now it's more four-wheel driving and camping," he said.
"I'm definitely an outdoorsy guy."
