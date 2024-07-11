Farm Weekly

Paul Rosher's plans for family-run ag dealership

By Rhys Tarling
July 11 2024 - 7:00pm
Paul Rosher is to be the third generation leader of his family's ag dealership.
IF Paul Rosher, 29, has any trepidations about being the third-generation Rosher to lead the family agriculture dealership business, he doesn't show it, save for a lighthearted joke.

