Esperance farmer meets global grain demand

Seasons change, but for Esperance mixed farmer Neil Wandel one thing has stayed the same and that's the growing demand for grain and pulses worldwide.
Mr Wandel and his wife Mary currently operate two properties that form the basis of their sheep, cattle and cropping enterprise.
Both are on sandplain soils, the first being 650 hectares at Neridup and the second a 1500ha lease farm at Dalyup, recording annual rainfall averages of 600 millimetres and 520mm respectively.
The farms are split 40:60 cropping and livestock, including both sheep and cattle.
The cropping program is spread across 500ha of mainly Maximus barley and triazine tolerant canola, with a small amount of wheat and lupins.
Meanwhile, the livestock operation incorporates 500-head Angus breeding cows, mainly Coonamble bloodlines, and about 200-head Dorper cross ewes at any time.
The Wandels also own 4500ha at Ridley and Scaddan, which their sons Scott and Mark share farm and incorporate into their own properties, continuously cropping to legumes and cereals.
In 2002, the couple expanded to operate Esperance Quality Grains, which includes grain handling and storage, drying and cleaning of grain, redelivery of all grain, and grain trading and exporting.
Not bad for someone who says they are semi-retired.
This year the season broke about a month later than normal for Mr Wandel, meaning seeding didn't get underway until June 5 and finished about two weeks later.
Rainfall played a part in this, or the lack thereof, as did feed supplies falling short.
"We tend not to start seeding as early as other farmers in the district anyway," Mr Wandel said.
"We go more traditional with the stockfeed, and this year I held cattle in cropping paddocks until the start of June.
"I've been feeding them silage and grain, which has allowed the pastures to come away.
"This year we started seeding on June 5, when a lot of other crops in the area started germinating.
"We are only going to be two weeks behind the average crops this year."
In a normal year, seeding would start with canola at the end of April into early May.
However, the Wandels did not record decent rainfall until about a month ago, with current recordings sitting at the 70-80mm mark, after a string of 20mm rainfall events.
It is in stark contrast to last year, when high rainfall in June through to the first week of August left their cropping program practically underwater.
"Last year it was the other way around," Mr Wandel said.
"We had 550mm in June through to the first week of August and our crops got too wet."
Despite the late start and dry conditions, Mr Wandel believes this year's crop will perform better than in 2023, when canola yielded at 400-500kg per hectare, down on its 2t/ha average.
"We actually sprayed some canola out late and reseeded it in August last year, as it was completely underwater," he said.
"Normally we'd expect our barley to yield between four to five tonnes (per hectare) on average, and wheat on the sandplain about 3t/ha, with 3.5t/ha being considered a good crop.
"We also put a paddock of lupins in the ground, as there are virtually none left in WA and we need some to supply our regular markets through our business (Esperance Quality Grains).
"We don't grow a lot of wheat because we find the barley stubbles are quite valuable for cattle feed.
"We actually seem to be getting a better yield for barley than we are for wheat."
As well as running cattle on stubble, Mr Wandel seeds serradella-based pastures, with some clover.
Not only do livestock perform well on better quality pastures like serradella, but it also puts nitrogen back into the ground.
As part of their drought management plan and to help keep livestock in good condition, the Wandels make their own pit and rolled silage.
This year they were fortunate enough to have 700t pit silage leftover from 2019 it was a saviour for cattle that were in confinement feeding for two to three months.
"I background 400-500-head cattle a year, buying them in at lighter weights of 200-300kg, feeding them up and turning them out between 370-400kg," Mr Wandel said.
"Cattle are run in small mobs across 20-30ha paddocks, depending on where the feed is, and are started off on pellets before being moved onto rolled grain.
"I sell all of my cattle to lotfeeders."
The sheep feedlot is based in Dalyup, and turns off 5000-head sheep per year, including a mix of Merinos and crossbreds.
Sheep are purchased locally or from the Wheatbelt and kept in the feedlot for about six to eight weeks, depending on how much they weigh when they come in.
"I run a few out in the paddocks and background them for a while, before moving them into the feedlot," Mr Wandel said.
"Normally I hold about 1500-2000-head at a time in the feedlot.
"We are also agents for Kojonup Feeds and feed our lambs their pellets.
"They are very good and easy to feed pellets, which stock get a very good daily gain from and perform well on.
"Pellets are put in feeders weekly and are a mix of barley, lupins and minerals."
In the past 12 months, half of the sheep numbers have been sent into WA Meat Marketing Co-pperative and V&V Walsh for processing, and the other half have been trucked across the Nullarbor.
Mr Wandel said even with the cost of freight, the Eastern States market was economically viable.
"At the moment I could get $7.20/kg to send them over east, and it costs $1.20/head to get them over there," he said.
"That's $6.10 over the hooks and here they have been $5.50-5.60, so I am receiving about $10-12 more per head."
With a late start to the season in the Esperance district, September-October rainfall will be critical this year.
Mr Wandel said without spring growth, farmers would be trying to put away as much silage and hay as possible.
As is the case for many farmers, the season plays a big part in the Wandel's business.
That is not only in his cropping program, but the demand for services and products offered by Esperance Quality Grains.
The late break kept Mr Wandel busy supplying pellets, rolling barley up for cattle feed, and selling faba beans or anything for livestock feed.
As well as supplying the domestic market, exports containerised pulses including faba beans, lentils and field peas.
"The seconds and the smaller pulses are sold domestically, but we mainly service overseas markets," Mr Wandel said.
"We sell lentils into Sri Lanka and India, field peas into China or Malaysia and faba beans in Vietnam.
"Our exports have continued growing year-in, year-out."
Normally all pulses are sourced locally in Esperance, but this year the Wandels had to look further afield to the Lakes and Corrigin areas.
Last financial year about 30,000t was shipped from the Port of Esperance, split by 40pc field peas, 40pc faba beans and 20pc lentils.
Mr Wandel expects the lentil market to grow, with more plantings across the district.
"People are finding especially through the central part of Esperance in areas like Grass Patch that lentils are yielding the same or even better than canola," he said.
"My son Scott's lentil crop has been out yielding his canola every year.
"They are probably worth more money, cheaper to grow and put nitrogen back into the ground."
Mr Wandel said lentils were no longer a niche market and were now a commodity over east.
"Australia must be growing 700,000 or 800,000t of lentils now," he said.
"It is a good pulse and that market has been great."
Faba beans are popular in Vietnam and are soaked in a bucket for 24 hours, before being fed to fish to increase higher muscle hardness and crispiness.
Mr Wandel said he was supplying lupins to a family-owned dairy in Italy, however closures in the Suez Canal had proven costly, with boats being forced to take alternative routes via the Cape of Good Hope.
"It got too expensive," he said.
"The freight rate went up to $1100 USD a box (freight container) just to go around the Cape.
"Whether that market in Italy reopens, we aren't too sure.
"It has been a similar story for faba beans into the Middle East and Egypt we are still able to get it there, but it is not viable."
While everything would normally be shipped out of Esperance port, Mr Wandel's business has been hit by the closure of the Ravensthorpe mine in the past two months.
Since the mine shutdown, the container ships have stopped coming in.
"We are working on that we are hoping to do some bulk shipments of pulses out of Esperance this year and combine them with wheat or barley shipments to Asia," Mr Wandel said.
"We have developed a couple of good customers, who rely on our product and are growing their market share, as we pre-clean all of our pulses before they are shipped.
"We are also negotiating with other shipping companies to restart our container service.
"We had to truck the last contract we had into Perth."
Looking at the season ahead, Mr Wandel is pinning his hopes on that September-October rain.
He said field peas were OK, however everything else had gone in late.
In a normal year harvest gets underway in early November, this has been pushed forward to mid-October in recent times.
"This year might be later as we clean and dry grain at harvest time as well," Mr Wandel said.
"Once we get into harvest, we are operating 24 hours a day until mid-January, last year it went into May.
"Harvest was often a tough time across parts of Esperance, with moisture coming in from the ocean."
Mr Wandel was concerned about faba bean supplies this year, as a few growers had dropped them out of their cropping program.
However, there are a large number of field peas and lupins in the ground instead.
"I think we will see that area grow with people choosing to increase their cropping program," he said.
"When we get back to a normal year, I think there will be lot more hectares cropped in Esperance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.