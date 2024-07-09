Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Esperance farmer meets global grain demand

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
July 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year the season broke about a month later than normal for Esperance grower Neil Wandel, meaning seeding didn't get underway until June 5.
This year the season broke about a month later than normal for Esperance grower Neil Wandel, meaning seeding didn't get underway until June 5.

Seasons change, but for Esperance mixed farmer Neil Wandel one thing has stayed the same and that's the growing demand for grain and pulses worldwide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.