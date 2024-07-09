Farm Weekly
Aphids and fleas found in crops across graingrowing regions

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
July 9 2024 - 2:00pm
Russian wheat aphids and feeding damage on tillering Illabo wheat. Photo: Rachel Minett (South Coastal Agencies).
Russian wheat aphids and feeding damage on tillering Illabo wheat. Photo: Rachel Minett (South Coastal Agencies).

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) July edition of PestFacts WA has reported sightings of lucerne flea in Northampton, Morawa, Dongara, Mingenew, Cadoux, Wongan Hills and Grass Valley, as well as Russian wheat aphid (RWA) in cereal crops in Grass Patch and Condingup.

