Aphids and fleas found in crops across graingrowing regions

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) July edition of PestFacts WA has reported sightings of lucerne flea in Northampton, Morawa, Dongara, Mingenew, Cadoux, Wongan Hills and Grass Valley, as well as Russian wheat aphid (RWA) in cereal crops in Grass Patch and Condingup.
The report states that RWA is a small pale green aphid, measuring approximately two millimetres in length with short antennae and short cone shaped siphunculi, sometimes called cornicles.
A handheld lens or device may be required to clearly view the tiny pests.
RWA, which are frequently found on the newest emerged leaves at the base of wheat or barley plants, were found in high numbers at Condingup by Rachel Minett and Hayley Hill from South Coastal Agencies and at Grass Patch by Henry Marsh from Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Ms Minett said the Condingup crops did not have insecticide seed dressings applied and that one crop had RWA at threshold and was sprayed with a synthetic pyrethroid.
She said after the spray, RWA numbers decreased to below threshold levels.
Mr Marsh said RWA was causing feeding damage to tillering barley at Grass Patch and they were only noticeable in crops where the seed had not been treated with insecticide.
DPIRD strongly recommends growers monitor wheat and barley crops for RWA or signs of feeding damage, especially those that have not had an insecticide seed dressing and have been late sown.
Oats are not considered to be susceptible.
In WA, RWA was first reported in the Esperance region in 2020 following Australia's first ever detection north of Adelaide in 2016.
Since 2020, they have been detected in all grain growing regions as far north as the Geraldton port zone.
Lucerne fleas are springtails, or Collembola, and have a forked appendage under their abdomen enabling them to spring off vegetation when disturbed.
Adults are globular, grow to about three millimetres in size and are green-yellow in colour with mottled darker patches.
Lucerne fleas attack a range of crops and pastures, causing characteristic 'windowing' of leaves and work up the plants from ground level, eating tissue from the underside of the foliage.
DPIRD said spot spraying for lucerne fleas may be sufficient as they were often patchily distributed in crops, but reminded growers that they do not respond well to synthetic pyrethroids (SPs) such as bifenthrin.
If crops are not out-growing damage caused by lucerne flea, control relies on organophosphates (e.g. chlorpyrifos, omethoate).
For more information on either of these pests visit DPIRD's 2024 winter spring insecticide guide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.