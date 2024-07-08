Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Low rainfall causes struggles in Lake Grace

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
July 9 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Curtin, agricultural consultant at ConsultAg's Lake Grace office.
Steve Curtin, agricultural consultant at ConsultAg's Lake Grace office.

Lake Grace grain crops are "managing" but could definitely do with some rain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie and West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.