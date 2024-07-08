Low rainfall causes struggles in Lake Grace

Lake Grace grain crops are "managing" but could definitely do with some rain.
This is the message from Steve Curtin, agricultural consultant for ConsultAg's Lake Grace office.
He said conditions were very dry in the region, much drier than this point in the season 12 months ago.
"Conditions in the area are not looking good," Mr Curtin said.
"For the growing season which is April, May and June, we have received just 30 per cent of our average rainfall, and in that we've only had one double digit rainfall event, and that was just over 10 millimetres, so it only just made it.
"All the rest of the rain events have been small and not giving the crops the reserve of moisture that they need, so they are struggling a bit, but they are there."
Mr Curtin advised by this stage of the season in 2023 total rainfall was 120mm for April, May and June.
"Last year was great, we had 50mm in April, a little but in May and June was over 60mm.
"Now we've only had 38mm which is not good, pastures are poor and crops are behind.
"We're definitely in a decile one, maybe decile two year at the moment."
When asked what the general consensus was for local growers, Mr Curtin said the fact they have a crop out of the ground was positive.
"Farms with lighter soils are doing better than those with heavier soils," he said.
"Those with heavier soils have been struggling after only receiving one or two millimetres of rain at a time, so there's a lot of patchy crops around.
"But where the crops are up they're hanging in pretty well, so if we can get another 20mm or 30mm that will give us something to work on."
The lack of soil moisture and rain prompted some local growers to alter some of their cropping programs and influenced crop management decisions.
"There was less canola planted due to the dry conditions and possibly less lupins too," Mr Curtin said.
"But as far as wheat and barley goes, they went in as per normal programming, with more barley seeded in place of canola.
"Farmers are getting on with spraying and the normally husbandry things, but a lot of those chemicals need moisture too, stressed plants are less likely to take up chemicals, so there's those factors they've got to keep track of."
Similar dry conditions were experienced in the area about 10 years ago, Mr Curtin said.
"I can't recall if it was 2011 or 2013 where we had a similar dry year and crops were looking very short and stunted," he said.
"But then we got two or three inches of rain in the third week of July and suddenly we had a season.
"It can happen, right now the best we can hope for is to reach the average."
