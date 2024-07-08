PPT&M unveils their STIHL dealership

Perth Power Tractors and Machinery officially opened its STIHL dealership in Welshpool last week.
Perth Power Tractors and Machinery administrative marketing assistant, Buobo Morna, said it was Perth Power Tractors and Machinery's dealer principal Paul McGovern's idea to acquire a STIHL dealership to operate within their store
"It's in the building, and the reason behind it is we're in the tractors and machinery industry and it was a great idea from Paul to bring in STIHL and create a hub here, as there's not too many STIHL shops available near each other," Mr Morna said.
He said some customers were even able to click and collect their desired STIHL products before the dealership officially opened.
"We've had a few click and collects, and we were able to promote that as well as getting the products ready for the customer," Mr Morna said.
"For any kind of agricultural or outdoor tasks that need to be done, STIHL is the best place to go for that a lot of versatile and durable products, and we offer servicing on all of those products."
Mr Morna said so far there's been quite a few enquiries regarding STIHL's product range.
"We're hoping it starts to pick up as we promote it more but so far so good I would say," he said.
