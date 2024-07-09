CropScanAg wins major agritech award

AGRITECH company CropScanAg has received an award from the Australian Agritech Association for Best AgTech company in the Broadacre Farming category.
The awards ceremony took place on June 6 at the Melbourne Connect Conference centre at the University of Melbourne, Victoria, giving agritech innovators a chance to be recognised for their contributions.
The awards were presented to eight companies in the precision farming industry.
CropScanAG chief executive officer Phil Clancy said he was shocked to receive the award.
"I had no expectation whatsoever of winning the award, I was flabbergasted," Mr Clancy said.
CropScanAG, founded in 2000 by Phil Clancy, launched their first combine analyser in 2013.
"We've now become the largest supplier of on combine near infrared analysers in the world; it's a small market, but we're the market leaders," he said.
Mr Clancy went on to explain how the combine analysers work.
"Near infrared analysers basically measure protein, moisture and oil," he said.
"By putting it onto the combine and measuring it, combining it with the yield GPS, you can generate maps of the distribution of protein, oil and moisture in the grain in the field."
From this, there can be direction measurement of nitrogen that has been removed from the soil.
"If you have direct measurement of the amount of nitrogen that's been removed from the soil in the plant, for the next harvest, you know how much nitrogen to put back into the soil because you've removed X amount," he said.
"It gives you the ability to do variable rate fertilisation on direct measurement of nitrogen that's been removed from the soil.
"With variable rate fertilisation, you can increase the yield and optimise the protein to increase your farm revenue."
Mr Clancy said CropScanAG's current development was N-GAUGE, which would be a data processing app.
"We will be sending that to sustainability, greenhouse and farm viability modules," he said.
"But that's down the track."
