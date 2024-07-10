Rural Bank outlook looks to the second half of 2024

The six month outlook for Australian graingrowers released by Rural Bank predicts an increase in supply and demand for winter crops and prices to be impacted by upcoming northern hemisphere harvest and global stocks tightening.
The outlook prediction is that winter planting will conclude under varied conditions, with continued in-crop rainfall essential, despite long range neutral forecasts.
The report states that Australian winter crop production will increase nine per cent to 51.3 million tonnes in 2024/25, though timely rainfall remains paramount, particularly in dry regions.
"Australia is on track to achieve strong canola exports of 5.8 to 6.0 million tonnes for the current 2023/24 marketing season," the report said.
"However, similar to wheat and barley, ending stocks are expected to be tighter compared to recent seasons.
"For Western Australia everything will need to go to plan during the growing season along with a very kind finish required to achieve an average crop.
"Depending upon how seasonal conditions develop, prices in that state could come under pressure as grower selling picks up towards the end of 2024."
Factors including uneven rainfall distribution have seen cereal crops across many regions emerging under varied conditions.
"The focus now shifts to the growing season," the report said.
"Timely rain and a kind spring finish are crucial for meeting current production estimates, with some regions well-positioned to achieve above-average yields, while others face challenges due to uneven rainfall distribution."
Australian winter pulse plantings are forecast to jump 17pc in 2024/25, driven by significant increases in chickpea and lentil plantings.
Rural Bank suggests high chickpea prices are fuelling the surge as a result of the Indian tariff suspension and strong global demand, pushing prices above $1000 per tonne.
"Pulse exports in general have been strong with lentils the standout,"
"Shipping data is showing that 1.1 million tonnes have been shipped by the end of June.
"However, the recent rise in container freight rates has the potential to have an impact on local prices for the rest of the season and into new crops."
The suspension of the Indian government tariffs has seen new crop chickpea prices remain above $1000 per tonne.
Lentils are also the beneficiary of reduced Indian import tariffs which are set to continue through to March 2025.
