A deep dive at Livestock Matters forum

From virtual fencing to laser levelling, intensive rotational grazing and innovation in feedbase there was plenty of discussion around different thinking at WA Livestock Research Councils Livestock Matters cattle forum.
More than 150 cattle producers, researchers and industry representatives gathered at Manypeaks for the forum last month, to share advice and learn how two very different beef businesses are making gains.
The day kicked off at Kent and Michelle Rochester's Palmdale block, before moving on to Bevan and Rebeccca Ravenhill's nearby property.
It finished with Mike Rolls and Ben Pettingill a couple of country mates on a mission to get people talking tough.
Mr Pettingill lost his eyesight at 16-years-old literally overnight to a rare genetic syndrome.
Meanwhile, Mr Rolls lost both of his legs aged 18, after contracting meningococcal septicemia.
The pair shared their story about tackling the extraordinary adversity they were faced with.
WALRC executive officer Esther Price said WALRC were keen to return to Manypeaks, after delivering a Livestock Matters forum there three years ago, to explore if the ideas and content discussed had created value and impact on the producers attending.
It was great to see so many of the 2021 delegates return for more and indicate via our surveys about the value in this experience for them, Ms Price said.
WALRC has also long advocated for the adoption of virtual fencing as a gamechanger for the beef industry and the opportunity to see this come to fruition was significant.
It was a credit to the two host farms that so many producers both local and from as far afield as the west coast, Midlands and Esperance took the time to travel and be part of what was a really future focused day for the beef industry.
Consulting veterinarian of both of the featured businesses, Dr Jess Shilling, Bovitech Veterinary Services, was host of the day.
Executive Manager of Asset Operations Zane Christmas said the work includes treating insulators on 410 poles in coastal areas between Geraldton and Port Denison.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.