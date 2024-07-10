Farming without physical fences with Kent and Michelle Rochester, Manypeaks

There is about three hours' worth of pasture left in Manypeaks farmer Kent and Michelle Rochester's paddock before cattle need to be moved onto the next.
Instead of waiting around, Mr Rochester uses a smartphone app to map out a virtual fence line, calls it a day and heads home at 2pm.
When 5pm hits, cattle change their grazing movements - all without the physical labour of having to set a foot outside.
The Rochesters' cattle have been trained using Gallagher eShepherd neckbands, or virtual fencing, which allow them to monitor, move and contain livestock anywhere onfarm.
After years of testing, the neckbands were made available to WA farmers in recent months and are already being used in Esperance and the South Coast.
The technology helps break down difficult to fence paddocks into smaller grazing cells, improve pasture productivity and optimise pasture utilisation, while reducing dependency on fencing materials and physical labour.
For Mr Rochester, the neckbands' arrival has been a long time coming - 2253 days from making the order to be precise.
"We have been doing intensive rotational grazing since 2018," Mr Rochester said.
"There's huge upside if we can get the virtual fencing right and further intensify that.
"This system allows us to bring everything down to a smaller scale and shift cattle whenever we want."
So how does it work?
A virtual fence is created in the eShepherd software and sent to the cattle's neckbands.
Animals wearing the eShepherd neckband are trained to understand and stay within virtual boundaries.
When an animal approaches the fence, the neckband emits an audio cue (beep).
If the animal ignores the cue and continues towards the fence, the neckband delivers an aversive, but harmless, pulse.
eShepherd cues are automated, predictable and avoidable so animals quickly learn to respond to the audio cue alone.
Mr Rochester fitted 50-head cattle with the neckbands about two weeks ago, with training taking between two and seven interactions with the fence.
Depending on the mob size this can take between 48 hours and one week.
"We made sure the paddock was simple and easy for them to familiarise themselves with, as quickly as possible," he said.
"I would say about 90 per cent of the time they are responding to the beep only, but we are aiming to get that to 99pc.
"We've only had one cow leave the virtual paddock, but he returned to his mates overnight and we haven't had any out since then.
"You just have to be smart about how you introduce them."
It comes at a cost of $350 per neckband and two dollars per head monthly for connectivity.
May sound steep to some, but Mr Rochester believes that it will pay for itself over time.
He said it was all about trying to balance an animal's performance against pasture utilisation - and money didn't really matter if he was increasing kilograms per hectare.
"When I first fitted cattle with the neckbands they weighed an average of 440 kilograms, within a week they were sitting at 465kg.
"Currently we are giving cattle 0.75 hectares per day and moving them every afternoon.
"I'm just looking at stocking density and duration, but if we can round that up and get a full rotation, we can drive profitability and utilisation out of a paddock.
"We can also run smaller mobs and have them move more frequently without the labour input."
When asked if access to water was going to be the biggest limiting factor to certain rotations, Mr Rochester said it was about rethinking his grazing system.
Being only a week in, he said it was still very much about keeping fences simple, with only two virtual fence lines mapped out.
"Once we are more comfortable that they can interact with those virtual lines we will then start to put in lanes back to a trough - that's the limitations I want to test.
"In a perfect situation we will map out a laneway to the trough and exclude them from (a particular area).
"It all depends how well they work with lines back to water or how we're going to work the water."
Mr Rochester said the holy grail would be to eventually have a rolling fence, where cattle would be moving on the grass 24-7.
Virtual fencing systems were banned in WA, however animal welfare regulations were changed about two years ago to permit the use of one brand of the technology in cattle.
Traditionally eShepherd systems have been driven by long-range communication using base stations installed across farms, which can communicate over five kilometres.
The initial infrastructure cost is about $6000 per station.
However in May, neckbands were made available with built-in cellular connectivity, removing the need to install base stations onfarm.
The updated neckband variant uses a global SIM card to connect to the local cellular network, providing enhanced coverage and connectivity, especially in remote or rural areas where traditional cellular services may be less reliable.
"The cellular neckbands don't need the base station, they just talk straight to the tower," said Gallagher southern WA territory manager Murray Green.
"The beauty of that is it works on a signal - even less than what is needed when taking a call or texting.
"So far the cellular system has worked really well, we have hardly found a spot where we haven't had coverage."
Mr Green said several versions of the neckband were rigorously tested, before the product was released.
He said the neckbands would be continually updated and changed as time goes on and the firmware would be updated accordingly.
"We have focused on containment, however as we progress, firmware will be updated without the need for new hardware.
"That means it doesn't matter what version you buy, you will always have the latest."
Mr Green said the neckbands were robust, but only suitable for animals weighing more than 200kg, not including mature aged bulls.
He said they were expected to last about seven to eight years and came with a three-year warranty.
"These neckbands are the future of livestock farming," Mr Green said.
"As well as being able to virtually map out a fence, farmers are going to know everything about an animal.
"This is the next step up from an eID tag."
Laser levelled and ready for a production boost
A lot has changed at the Rochester's 1200ha property over the past three years, having moved entirely away from cow-calf production to grassfed beef.
Numbers finished more than quadrupled from 420-head in 2021 to 2200-head in 2023.
This year that figure is expected to increase again to more than 3000-head.
The couple source predominantly Angus weaners and yearlings from producers in the South Coast and Southern Forests regions to supply the grassfed market all year round at Dirty Clean Food (DCF), 45-head per week, and Coles, 30-head per fortnight.
"We are on a continual buying rotation, replacing stock as they go out," Mr Rochester said.
"We are chasing the same kind of animal for both markets, mostly Angus bred steers or heifers, at the mid-400kg mark and aim to hit the top end of the Meat Standards Australia system.
"With DCF we can go out to a heavier dress weight - ideally 320-330kg carcase weight (kg/cwt) and a maximum of 350kg.
"Whereas with Coles we are maxing out at 310kg/cwt."
The Rochesters maximise profitability through efficient, intensive rotational grazing.
Paddock sizes are kept to five hectares or smaller and cattle are rotated every one to two days.
One of their paddocks was moved out of bluegum plantations in 2019, after a second renovation a few years later it was brought up to the next level of production.
Local contractor Ben Harriss was charged with the task of getting more out of the Rochesters' country through an extensive laser levelling program, which is expected to make significant inroads to carrying capacity at their Palmdale Road block.
"That paddock laid a fair bit of water and a few months ago looked different to what it does now," Mr Rochester said.
"Ben mapped out three paddocks, shifted dirt, put a drain through the centre and levelled it out with a grader.
"Hopefully we can drive more production out of it and produce more grass than before."
To get the job done, Mr Harriss used a JN & R Engineering carry grader which was controlled by an advanced in-cab landforming system T3RRA Cutta.
In conjunction with John Deere's iGrade, T3RRA Cutta is used to survey or import existing survey data and then design and implement earthmoving operations with ease.
"What the system allows us to do is survey the paddock, see where all the humps, hollows, wet, low-lying and pooling areas are, and then fix those problems," Mr Harriss said.
"With both drains and the grading we can set minimum and maximum slope and cut that we want to implement and go from there.
"Paddocks can be split into regions and each region is designed accordingly."
In Mr Rochester's paddock it ended up costing about $300/ha, however Mr Harriss said this would vary paddock-to-paddock.
"Kent assisted with his machine on a lot of the grading work so realistically it would have cost double that," Mr Harriss said.
"We bulk out the bigger cuts and fill over 100mm - and in this case up to 500-600mm - then we start grading.
"In one paddock, there were a lot of depressions and pooling, it would flood and water couldn't get away.
"Kent put a small drain through with his carry grader and I took it down to about 800mm deeper in a couple of places.
"The program allows us to balance the dirt between the drain work and the grading so we only shift it once."
To put the $300/ha price into perspective, recent real estate sales in Manypeaks have ranged anywhere between $13,000-20,000/ha.
So is it worth buying more country, if it is even available, or doing more with what you've got? And will laser levelling land increase production?
"I think if you look at the areas that waterlog, they take fertiliser, they take seed, they take all of those things, but they give you nothing back when underwater for a fair chunk of the year," Mr Harriss said.
"Over the past few years it's probably been five or six months they sit underwater and are unproductive.
"If you map those areas and they're all of a sudden back in production, it's pretty easy to work out what you have saved.
"From a management point of view, the sooner you can get rid of that surface water, the sooner you can get back on the paddock - whether it's to put fertiliser on, get livestock grazing again, or even drive around with a ute in there."
A farmer from the audience added, "at $600/ha that's only a tonne of pellets cost wise.
"If you divide that over three years you are going to grow that extra feed with your eyes closed, so in context it's not very big," the farmer said.
"The return is quite rapid and your inputs stay the same so you're not increasing any costs."
