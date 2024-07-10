Welcome to the Ravenhills - where nutritional value is at the heart of everything

Bevan Ravenhill farms by a simple method - if cattle are overpriced, he sells them and if they are under-priced he buys them.
That is because margins and cash flow are what keeps the Manypeaks farmer and Lawsons Angus WA representative's head above the water.
Mr Ravenhill moved from dairy to beef farming in 2011, after his family began succession planning.
At the time he seen plenty of upside and gains to be made in the industry.
"I left dairy farming and went, holy moly this is completely different," Mr Ravenhill said.
"We did a three-day course, which told us there were three main things (to running cattle) - grass, money and livestock.
"And if any of those were out of balance, you'll be out of balance as well."
The biggest driver to Mr Ravenhill's business is grass - if he doesn't have grass, then he doesn't have any options and if he doesn't have any options then he doesn't have cashflow.
Everything he runs is put up for sale, regardless of whether it's a cow, calf, steer or heifer.
"When that calf comes off the cow, that calf is then assessed as to whether it's overpriced or underpriced," Mr Ravenhill said.
"The heifer calves this year have been underpriced, so we would either keep them or buy more in and whatever is overpriced we would sell.
"We are continually selling - keeping the margin out of that sell-buy and using that cashflow to keep going with our business to do the next sell-buy."
When the Ravenhills started they were strung by not having enough area and needing more cashflow.
Admittedly, they were "pretty shaky" coming out of succession on their own and starting a beef business.
"We sold calves the first year for $600/head," Mr Ravenhill said.
"I think we had an income of $100,000 and having come from dairy farming it was a real shock to the system.
"We were asking ourselves, 'how the hell are we going to make this work? And what have we done?"
The Ravenhills looked at doing things differently, and that's when the trading, agistment and backgrounding side of their business was developed.
It was about making the highest price they could out of their pastures.
"We had to turn that grass into the highest value animal or highest valued meat that we could at the time," Mr Ravenhill said.
Lessons learned
In 2018, the Ravenhills experienced conditions similar to now, and were operating at 90-100pc capital stock.
This meant they were locked into a feeding system and couldn't sell down.
Valuable lessons were learned in the tough times.
As the Ravenhills missed every autumn rain, the oldest cows were turned off.
"We started weaning at about 180kg and our last weaning was 63kg in 2018," he said.
"We turned off 300 stud cows and were left with the first calves, mated heifers and a large number of weaners on feed.
"We knew that we didn't need to have an older herd because our best genetics were in our younger cows."
Since then the Ravenhills have been running a younger herd at under 50pc capital stock.
This year, there were about 40pc of livestock that could not be sold including cows and calves.
Whereas the remainder of the livestock were backgrounders, trade and buy-sell.
The Ravenhills carrying capacity is 21,000 dry sheep equivalent (DSE), however they are currently running 12,000 DSE due to the season.
"If we were carrying at full capacity we would have spent over a million dollars on feed, so that's what we have learned there," Mr Ravenhill said.
"We really value grass - and we currently stock on grass and if there's a margin."
As well as cattle the Ravenhills run sheep - too many this autumn according to Mr Ravenhill, but also not enough in spring when lamb prices increase.
He saw the opportunity in UltraWhite sheep late last year, which were selling for $70-80 per head compared to $300 about two to three years prior.
"For us that was a no brainer - they were overpriced at $300 and underpriced at $80," he said.
"We decided to get into them under the same principle as cattle."
Capital stock
Mr Ravenhill said the only reason he has stud cows is because he can produce a high value animal off grass.
"Same with the sheep, we see a massive amount of kilograms returned, with a blade of grass," he said.
Commercial cows are still run on a sell-buy system.
The Ravenhills had a large commercial cattle herd about three years ago, but when the market peaked at $3500/head Mr Ravenhill asked himself - 'would I pay that amount for a cow?.'
"No I would not and guess what?," he said.
"We sold them all, knowing we would probably be able to buy them back in two to three years at around $1000/head.
"Now we are buying herds of cows for $1000-1200/head and we've been splitting those cows.
"We've turned off the cows and weaned the calves, so the cow has paid for itself and then we have the calf."
By doing this, the Ravenhills also decreased their stocking rate.
"When you move down a size category you are essentially buying yourself grass," Mr Ravenhill said.
"When you sell a 350kg steer and buy a 280kg steer, you actually have more grass and then you do the trade on that.
"For example you go from a steer eating 12kg of grass to a calf eating 8-9kg."
So how does Mr Ravenhill determine when something is over or underpriced?
He said decisions were made today, not tomorrow.
"If we have steers in the paddock purchased at $2.80/kg and the steer job into a feedlot at $4/kg, they are gone.
"We will go and buy some more cattle that are $3.30/kg, so what we will also do is get a weight gain increase and cents per kilogram increase.
"In previous years we have had to buy small calves for $5/kg and sell big calves for $3/kg, so you had to do a really good job with your weight gains.
"But this year we've had a double, with a cents per kilogram increase and a weight gain increase, so it is a no brainer."
Love your grass, not your cows.
Mr Ravenhill does not get emotionally attached to his cows, instead seeing them as a commodity.
As such, there are strict rules in place for his herd.
If a cow doesn't get into calf or they have a dead calf, then they are turned off.
"We check our commercial cows 18 minutes a week, because it takes six minutes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to feed them," Mr Ravenhill said.
"It has to be a simple and effective system because we need our team managing the things that make us money.
"I don't want them fixing water troughs, broken fences or infrastructure.
"They need to be managing grass and they need to be managing livestock for the best weight gains."
When the Ravenhills arrived at their Manypeaks home farm in 2017, the property had one concrete tank, a lot of dust and bluegum plantations that needed to be cleared.
They invested in new infrastructure and worked out a way to spend money on fencing where it mattered.
Mr Ravenhill erected exclusion fencing on his boundaries and some minimalist fences internally.
"It all stems back to my dairying days - I was brought up on strip wires, single wires and posts," he said.
"We confinement fed, lotfed, and held cattle off pasture for as long as I can remember as a kid.
"We started using artificial insemination in the 1970s, and were strip grazing dairy cows then.
"I did a strip grazing course when I first returned home in 1994, which was a really good training for me."
By using fencing, Mr Ravenhill has been able to manage and strip graze grass and control his intakes.
Upon arriving at Manypeaks, he bulldozed and refenced whole properties using a western exclusion fence with eight wires - every second being electric.
"They require zero maintenance, we don't touch them, we don't go back," Mr Ravenhill said.
"The only time you would get holes under them is if the power goes down.
"All our farms are kangaroo exclusion fenced with power.
"We then go in and develop our laneways, water systems and run the two wire fences on those farms."
The Narrikup farm, which is used for selling, buying and agistment, is on single wires - except for a short section of the laneway before the cattle yards and three holding paddocks - which are two.
Materials for the western fence cost $4.26/m or $4260/km, plus $1000/day for labour.
"We are looking at just under $6000 per kilometre and we don't have to go back.
"I've seen a lot of kangaroo fences and the roos just smash holes in them and dig underneath, they need power.
"We have all of these tracks 600mm down the side of the western fence because the new energisers give off a radius of power around the fence wire.
"The roos won't go anywhere near it."
Meanwhile, the two wire electric fences cost 70 cents/m plus labour.
The Ravenhills can't get away with just a single hot wire in the summer months, as it gets too dry and there is no earth feedback.
While other stock are bunny hopped to where the best feed is, cows and calves are rotated paddock alongside paddock.
That is so calves can move backwards and forwards and get into the system of the two wire electric fence, without being mismothered.
What are the benefits of deferred grazing and in a season like this, how can you defer grazing in a cost-effective way?
Feeding the correct diet to the correct animal at the correct time has been Mr Ravenhill's key to survival from November 2023 to June 2024.
And he has achieved this with a mixer wagon.
A weaning containment pen was built to be used one month of a year, before calves were moved back onto grass.
However, the way the seasons have gone, the pen has also been used to grow and hold bulls.
"It was just too hard to feed cattle on our other farm this season, so we brought them all back here," Mr Ravenhill said.
"We just fed them a controlled diet here, which was way more cost-effective.
"Rather than let all our cattle out, eating the grass and nipping it down, we've waited for the grass to get to three-leaf stage.
"When we are either on grass or we are off grass, I am not doing the inbetween bit."
By moving the cattle to his Manypeaks farm, he was able to control not only their diet, but also their growth weights and the cost of feed.
Had the cattle been left out in the drier conditions, they would have been fed oaten hay at a cost of 55-60c/kg.
Instead, they were delivered a ration in the containment pen for 38c/kg, that was nutritionally balanced.
"How can you not contain?," Mr Ravenhill said.
"Those that haven't contained and are currently grazing short grass with not much soil moisture are going to be in a world of pain in spring.
"You've got to spend the money somewhere.
"We hold cattle a week longer in containment and allow pastures to go a little bit past optimal grazing before letting them out.
"Then they won't catch up (to the pasture) and we won't hit a brick wall at the end."
