Rainfall averages 'flipped' in some areas

This year's rainfall is already eclipsing last years figures in some regional WA towns.
Although figures may be more in most areas, consistent rain is needed over the next three months.
Nabawa and Mullewa received 219 milimetres and 215.8mm respectively in the month of June alone, taking Nabawa's six month rainfall total to 291.4mm and Mullewa to 266.4mm.
It's a dramatic difference compared to this time last year for the towns, as Mullewa received only 36.7mm for the month of June in 2023, and 19.1mm in July.
Mullewa's final rainfall total for 2023 was 192.2mm.
Between July 7-10, Mullewa has already recorded 37mm.
Nabawa has already recorded 52mm for the month of July, which is far higher than what was received at this time last year (38.4mm)
Last year, Nabawa received a total of 228mm.
Not every town has been so lucky.
For the month of June, Gairdner has recorded 3.4mm, whereas 95.8mm was recorded in June last year.
In 2023, Gairdner's annual rainfall total was 258.6mm.
So far, 161mm has been recorded.
The town of Wandering, located in a high-rainfall zone, is typically the envy of the State when it comes to dependable rain, but June has been dry.
Last month, the town only picked up 8.2mm, which is a far cry from last June, where 112mm was recorded.
In 2023, Wandering recorded more than 530mm of rainfall, and this year so far the town has picked up 91mm.
From January 1 to June 30, Kellerberrin has received 45.1mm of rainfall.
Last year, this figure was 133.1mm.
It's one of 46 stations across WA to record less than 100mm for the year, along with Pingrup, Kukerin, Lake Grace, Dumbleyung, Ongerup, Williams, Salmon Gums and Nyabing.
Lake Grace has seen falling yearly rainfall figures since 2021, in which the town recorded almost 400mm.
Last year, Lake Grace recorded 250mm.
Salmon Gums is on it's second dry year, recording a total of 217.6mm last year and has recorded 97mm in the first six months of this year.
Salmon Gums typically averages between 300-400mm of rainfall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.