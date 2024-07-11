Dogs put best paw forward in sled competition

This weekend, the Sprigg family's farming property, at North Wialki, will be host to the Australian Sleddog Sport Association National Championships.
The competing dogs and their owners will be travelling from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.
A wide range of breeds will be going for gold, including but not limited to: huskies, malamutes, German shorthair pointers and kelpies.
Kathleen Sprigg, a key player in organising the event, said the races would consist of cani-cross, an event where the handler runs on foot with the dog in the lead, junior scooter, single dog scooters and multiple dog team rigs of up to eight dogs, over distances up to eight kilometres.
More than 200 spectators are expected to attend, with 120 competitors in total.
"We have actually hosted sleddog races here for the past five years," Ms Sprigg said.
"It's been deemed this was the most suitable to host a national event.
"The event strictly adheres to rules aligning Australia with the world body who make sure the dogs only race in conditions that are safe and humane."
Ms Sprigg said there would be a competitor's and sponsor's dinner on Saturday night, funded by the WA Sleddog Sports Association, which is also sponsoring the competition.
"It will be catered by my mother-in-law, Ruth Sprigg, and all the money from that will go to Quest Children's Home and Orphanage," she said.
"We are expecting this to be one of the best races of the season."
