Five plants released in honour of country women

By Perri Polson
July 13 2024 - 8:00am
The 'Woman of Spirit' grevillea variety created by Kings Park and Botanic Garden.

Five commemorative varieties of native flowers have been released to honour the Country Women's Association (CWA) of WA's 100th birthday, celebrating a long standing partnership between the organisation, and Kings Park.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

