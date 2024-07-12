Five plants released in honour of country women

Five commemorative varieties of native flowers have been released to honour the Country Women's Association (CWA) of WA's 100th birthday, celebrating a long standing partnership between the organisation, and Kings Park.
The varieties were created in partnership with the Kings Park Plant Development team, and were chosen for their long-flowering season and water resilience in dry, rural environments, a sentiment which reflects the heart of CWA women.
The five varieties will be released to the general public over the next five years, starting with a red grevillea, named 'Woman of Spirit'.
The centenary collaboration was made possible by Ian Junk, director of Transhipment Services Australia, and his wife Helen Junk.
Mr Junk's mother, Eleanor Junk was a dedicated CWA member from the Beacon and Chittering branches, before she passed away a few years ago.
Mr Junk said he met with CWA state president Anne Gething by chance.
He was sitting next to Ms Gething on a train when he noticed her CWA badge and struck up conversation about his own mother's historic involvement, and Ms Gething told him about the plant project.
"The grevillea was one of mum's favourites," Mr Junk said.
"I thought, if we can help the CWA this year in funding the partnership, that then enables the CWA finances to go to other worthy causes."
Eleanor grew up on a dairy farm in Brunswick and studied nursing.
Her first posting was in Merredin where she married a farmer's son.
In the 1960s, the couple moved to Beacon.
"They farmed out there for nearly 50 years, and struggled the whole time because it doesn't rain much," Mr Junk said, jokingly.
"But the one thing that helped mum and every other woman in Beacon was the CWA.
"Mum raised four boys out there, when you're hours away from family, you need local support.
"When we grew up, mum then gave back, doing the same for other young mothers through the CWA."
In the 1980s, when interest rates went up and farm finances tightened, Eleanor wanted to contribute to the family income.
She used her learned craft skills to dye wool with native leaves and flowers she found in the area.
Mr Junk held up an original brochure which included samples of Eleanor's coloured wools as he spoke.
"The business grew and she ended up exporting knitting kits and wool, and it really helped during tough times on the farm," Mr Junk said.
The Woman of Spirit grevilleas will be planted around Beacon in her memory.
