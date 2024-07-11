Barley the focus for industry event

The local barley industry will be in the spotlight later this month at the 10th annual Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Barley Forum.
Held at The Hub in Bentley's Technology Park on the afternoon of Monday, July 29, the event promises a full insight into the WA barley industry, from breeding and malting barley segregation recommendations through to international markets and post farmgate opportunities.
Key stakeholders will discuss a range of topics and issues impacting the industry including Adam Wedemeyer from The CBH Group discussing the organisation's decision-making process, key considerations and logistics of moving grain from paddock to market; Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre's (AEGIC) Mary Raynes will provide a barley market outlook, Elysia Vassos from Grains Australia will present an industry update and to finish Hamish Coates and Mel Holland from Rocky Ridge Brewery will share their journey to becoming Australia's first certified sustainably brewery.
GIWA has welcomed close to 80 attendees over the years and expects similar attendance in 2024.
GIWA chief executive officer Peter Nash said a key function of the forum each year was to discuss and gain industry endorsement of GIWA's malt barley variety receival recommendations for the following year's harvest.
GIWA consults with all sectors of the malting barley value chain to guide malt barley segregation planning.
"Now in its 10th year, the GIWA Barley Forum brings together key stakeholders in the WA barley supply chain to talk all things barley," Mr Nash said.
"The event's purpose is to provide insight into what's going on in the WA barley industry from breeding and variety receival recommendations, through to international markets and post farmgate opportunities.
"We're seeing a large number of new malting barley varieties entering the market, which makes harvest segregation planning ever more challenging, and the GIWA Barley Forum gives those in the barley value chain the opportunity to discuss this and plan accordingly."
