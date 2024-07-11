Barley the focus for industry event

Key stakeholders will discuss a range of topics and issues impacting the industry including Adam Wedemeyer from The CBH Group discussing the organisation's decision-making process, key considerations and logistics of moving grain from paddock to market; Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre's (AEGIC) Mary Raynes will provide a barley market outlook, Elysia Vassos from Grains Australia will present an industry update and to finish Hamish Coates and Mel Holland from Rocky Ridge Brewery will share their journey to becoming Australia's first certified sustainably brewery.