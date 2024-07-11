Life members awarded at CWA centenary

The Country Womens' Association (CWA) centenary event was a special time to celebrate and recognise the plethora of achievements over the past 100 years, but like every year, it's also an annual celebration of award winners, scholarship recipients, and most importantly, honorary life members.
Honorary life membership was awarded to Joan Crook, OAM, from the Nukarni branch, and Yvonne Pether from the Kings Park branch.
Ms Crook, who lives in a nursing home in Merredin, was represented by three family members from Perth.
She has contributed widely across the Merredin community, joining the CWA in 1950 at age 23.
In 2004, Ms Crook was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her service to the community, particularly in aged care.
Ms Pether joined the CWA in 1984 and has served for 50 years.
Ms Pether is known for organising baby bundles for new mothers, through the St John of God Horizon House Young Mother and Baby program, supporting mothers aged 18-22.
The bundles contain essential items for the babies and includes a gift for the mother, and are carefully prepared by Ms Pether.
Ms Pether was greeted by family members, and tearfully said she was completely overwhelmed.
"It's been a privilege to do everything I've done with CWA," Ms Pether said.
The Clarice Rudduck award went to two winners, the Koorunga and Rockingham branches.
"Koorunga brings huge benefits to the community, they've always looked for where there's a need in the community and then set about with much enthusiasm to fill that need," said event emcee and CWA chief executive officer, Trish Langdon.
The Koorunga branch was awarded for its work in road safety advocacy, involvement with the local indigenous community, as well as its bushfire response.
The Rockingham branch has fundraised for Grandcarers WA, Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation and Share the Dignity, to name a few.
The Young Volunteer of the Year award also went to two joint winners, Paige Evans, nominated by the Gidgegannup branch and Ayden Stenton, nominated by the Forrest Darlings branch.
It was announced that the value of the CWA's scholarship and bursaries awarded this year was more than $32,000.
The scholarships go towards students working and studying in rural healthcare.
