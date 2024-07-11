150th celebrations for regional WA town

The Wandering community will come together to celebrate its 150th year on Friday September 13 and will continue into the next day.
Wandering Shire acting chief executive officer, Ian Fitzgerald, who's been working in local government for the past 40 years, said a working group had been set up to manage the festivities.
"Friday night will be a dinner arrangement, a cocktail party kind of function, and that will be held at the community centre," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"There'll be music and dancing and things like that."
The main activities will be on Saturday, which coincides with the local primary school's 100th year anniversary.
Along with the school activities on the Saturday morning, there will be events co-ordinated by the Shire, including some of the older buildings in the main street being opened up.
"There'll be various displays around the place, like some boards with a bit of history, showing family trees, and there'll be some games on the oval," Mr Fitzgerald said.
Official speeches will be held at 2pm, including the cutting of a cake.
The previous time capsule will be open and put on a display, then a new time capsule with updated information will be planted into the ground, with a plaque put on top.
WA folk and country music outfit, the Mucky Duck Bush Band, will be part of the celebrations.
"It'll culminate in a fireworks display at the end of the night there'll be food and coffee vans," Mr Fitzgerald said.
It is expected the event will attract a lot of former residents and those who still have local community ties.
"It's had a fair bit of interest, which is really good, and tickets sales are progressing we're pretty confident that it's going to be a big event," he said.
"Obviously 150 years of a local government is a major achievement, especially in a small community that's still going strong today."
