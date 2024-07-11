Farm Weekly
Home/News

150th celebrations for regional WA town

By Rhys Tarling
July 11 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Fitzgerald said the town's 150th celebrations is expected to attract a lot of former residents with ties to Wandering.
Ian Fitzgerald said the town's 150th celebrations is expected to attract a lot of former residents with ties to Wandering.

The Wandering community will come together to celebrate its 150th year on Friday September 13 and will continue into the next day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.